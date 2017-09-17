UFC 2017 fight schedule: Johnson-Borg, Bisping-GSP headline upcoming cards
UFC has a trio of title fights headlining its return to New York City this November
After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. But after the success of UFC 214 in Anaheim, California, where Jon Jones reclaimed his light heavyweight title with a vicious knockout of Daniel Cormier, things are starting to look up for the second half of the year. With six more pay-per-views left on the calendar, UFC could definitely turn things around quickly.
Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will look to tie the record for most consecutive title defenses when he takes on Ray Borg at UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, Tony Ferguson will finally get his shot at a title when he battles up-and-comer Kevin Lee for the interim 155-pound title. Then in November, former welterweight champion George St-Pierre will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon when he challenges for the middleweight title against Michael Bisping.
Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.
UFC Fight Schedule
|Date
|Location
|Event
|Main Event
|Network
|Sept. 22
|Saitama, Japan
|UFC Fight Night Japan
|Yushin Okami vs. Ovince Saint Preux
|FS1
|Oct. 7
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|UFC 216
|Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee
|PPV
|Oct. 21
|Gdansk, Poland
|UFC Fight Night Poland
|Donald Cerrone vs. Darren Till
|Fight Pass
|Oct. 28
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|UFC Fight Brazil
|Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson
|FS1
|Nov. 4
|New York, New York
|UFC 217
|Michael Bisping (c) vs. Georges St-Pierre
|PPV
|Nov. 11
|Norfolk, Virginia
|UFC Fight Night Virginia
|TBD
|FS1
|Nov. 18
|Sydney, Australia
|UFC Fight Night Australia
|Mark Hunt vs. Marcin Tybura
|FS1
|Nov. 25
|Shanghai, China
|UFC Fight Night China
|Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum
|Fight Pass
|Dec. 2
|Detroit, Michigan
|UFC 218
|TBD
|PPV
|Dec. 30
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|UFC 219
|TBD
|PPV
-
Johnson-Borg rescheduled for UFC 216
The fight originally scheduled to headline UFC 215 has officially been pushed back a month
-
Jones-Cormier II deemed No Contest
After being hesitant at first, Cormier believes taking back the belt 'is the right thing to...
-
Third title bout added to UFC 217
Jedrzejczyk will look to equal Ronda Rousey's UFC record for title defenses on Nov. 4 in New...
-
Jones 'B' sample from UFC 214 positive
UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Jones should be banned from the sport
-
Mighty Mouse hoping to fight at UFC 216
Johnson primed for a second chance at Ray Borg and wants to be paid for showing up ready at...
-
McGregor sued over UFC 202 incident
The security guard is seeking damages from the incident before UFC 202 last year
