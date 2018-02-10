UFC 221 live stream, watch online, Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero start time, TV

UFC 221 takes place on Saturday night and it comes to us from the other side of the world in Perth, Australia. While the UFC has visited Australia before, this will mark the first event from the company that will take place inside the Perth Arena. And while the event will be taking place during the day, the prelims and main card will remain at their typical times state side.

The main event of the evening was scheduled to be an interim middleweight championship bout between Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold. However, Romero failed to make weight twice on Friday, leaving him ineligible to capture the interim crown. Should Rockhold choose to still accept the fight under these circumstances, then only he could win the interim 185-pound crown.

The marquee fight of UFC 221 was supposed to see middleweight champion Robert Whittaker take on Rockhold, but a scary illness struck Whittaker, which ended up removing him from the main event on Saturday night.

In the co-main event of the night, a showdown between two top-10 heavyweights will take center stage as No. 5-ranked contender Mark Hunt will take on No. 9-ranked Curtis Blaydes. The 26-year-old Blaydes, who's riding a four-fight win streak in the UFC, will look to make an even bigger name for himself if he can pull off the upset of a veteran the caliber of Hunt. With the heavyweight division needing some contenders, Blaydes has a chance to really make a name for himself with a win on Saturday and climb up the rankings.

Here's all the information you need to catch the UFC 221 action live on Saturday night in Australia.

How to watch UFC 221 early prelims

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Perth Arena -- Perth, Australia

Stream: UFC Fight Pass

How to watch UFC 221 prelims

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: fubo.TV (try for free!) and Fox Sports Go

Channel: FS1 (check local listings)

How to watch UFC 221 main card

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: UFC.TV

Channel: PPV (check provider)