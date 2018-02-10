UFC 221 live stream, watch online, Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero start time, TV
All the information you need to watch UFC 221 on Saturday night live from Australia
UFC 221 takes place on Saturday night and it comes to us from the other side of the world in Perth, Australia. While the UFC has visited Australia before, this will mark the first event from the company that will take place inside the Perth Arena. And while the event will be taking place during the day, the prelims and main card will remain at their typical times state side.
The main event of the evening was scheduled to be an interim middleweight championship bout between Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold. However, Romero failed to make weight twice on Friday, leaving him ineligible to capture the interim crown. Should Rockhold choose to still accept the fight under these circumstances, then only he could win the interim 185-pound crown.
The marquee fight of UFC 221 was supposed to see middleweight champion Robert Whittaker take on Rockhold, but a scary illness struck Whittaker, which ended up removing him from the main event on Saturday night.
In the co-main event of the night, a showdown between two top-10 heavyweights will take center stage as No. 5-ranked contender Mark Hunt will take on No. 9-ranked Curtis Blaydes. The 26-year-old Blaydes, who's riding a four-fight win streak in the UFC, will look to make an even bigger name for himself if he can pull off the upset of a veteran the caliber of Hunt. With the heavyweight division needing some contenders, Blaydes has a chance to really make a name for himself with a win on Saturday and climb up the rankings.
Here's all the information you need to catch the UFC 221 action live on Saturday night in Australia.
How to watch UFC 221 early prelims
Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Perth Arena -- Perth, Australia
Stream: UFC Fight Pass
How to watch UFC 221 prelims
Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Perth Arena -- Perth, Australia
Stream: fubo.TV (try for free!) and Fox Sports Go
Channel: FS1 (check local listings)
How to watch UFC 221 main card
Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Perth Arena -- Perth, Australia
Stream: UFC.TV
Channel: PPV (check provider)
-
UFC 221 predictions, expert picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking for the PPV event on Saturday in Australia
-
UFC 221: Time, date, complete guide
All the information you need for the UFC 221 card on Saturday night in Australia
-
UFC 221: Yoel Romero doesn't make weight
Now only Luke Rockhold has a chance to win the interim title in Perth on Saturday
-
Rockhold: I'm real champ with KO win
Rockhold is feeling very confident heading into his interim title bout on Saturday in Aust...
-
UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling at the first one of the year
-
UFC 222: Cyborg set to headline event
UFC 222 will go on as planned, with a women's featherweight title fight set for the main e...
Add a Comment