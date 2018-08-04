UFC 227 start time -- TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt: Watch online, live stream, date
All the info you need to catch the UFC 227 event on Saturday in Los Angeles
UFC 227 is upon us. The two top bantamweight fighters in the world will square off inside the Octagon on Saturday night in Los Angeles to prove who is really the baddest 135 pounder in UFC when TJ Dillashaw matches up with Cody Garbrandt.
The reigning champion Dillashaw will put his title on the line in a rematch from UFC 217 last November inside Madison Square Garden. Dillashaw recaptured his belt after scoring a second-round knockout over Garbrandt, but it didn't come without its own bit of controversy. Garbrandt appeared close to a first-round knockout when he dropped Dillashaw just before the horn and Dillashaw was wobbly on his way back to his corner.
Now, the two former teammates settle the score in the main event.
The co-main event sees another rematch, as flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson defends his title against Henry Cejudo. Johnson and Cejudo squared off over two years ago at UFC 197, with "Mighty Mouse" retaining his championship with a quick first-round TKO. Johnson is looking to defend his title for the 12th consecutive time, adding to the record that he broke with his last victory over Ray Borg at UFC 216.
That and so much more is expected on Saturday at Staples Center, and below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 227 action on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 227 prelims
Date: Saturday, Aug. 4
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: FX
How to watch UFC 227 main card
Date: Saturday, Aug. 4
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon
Channel: PPV (check provider)
Now, here's a look at the UFC 227 main fight card and betting odds.
UFC 227 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
T.J. Dillashaw (c) -120
Cody Garbrandt -110
UFC bantamweight title
Demetrious Johnson (c) -500
Henry Cejudo +350
UFC flyweight title
Thiago Santos -375
Kevin Holland +285
Middleweight
Polyana Viana -160
JJ Aldrich +130
Women's strawweight
|Renato Moicano -365
|Cub Swanson +275
|Featherweight
-
