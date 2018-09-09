UFC 228 live stream -- Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till: Start time, watch online, fight card, date

All the info you need to catch the UFC 228 event on Saturday in Dallas

Tyron Woodley is set to make his return to action after successfully recovering from shoulder surgery on Saturday night against Darren Till at UFC 228 in Dallas. The pair of top welterweights are looking at what could be one of the better matchups possible in the division, while also causing a bit of controversy because interim champ Colby Covington is not involved.

The scheduled co-main event was to see women's flyweight champion Nicco Montano defending her title against Valentina Shevchenko. 

Unfortunately, the champion Montano was rushed to the hospital on Friday and the title bout was subsequently canceled. UFC made the decision shortly thereafter to strip Montano off the belt for inactivity. Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson was subsequently bumped up to the main card.

That and so much more is expected on Saturday in Dallas, and below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 228 action on Saturday night. 

How to watch UFC 228 prelims

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Channel: FX

How to watch UFC 228 main card

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas
Stream: UFC.TV or Amazon 
Channel: PPV (check provider)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 228 main fight card and betting odds.  

UFC 228 main card, odds

Favorite UnderdogWeight Class

Darren Till -150

Tyron Woodley (c) +120

UFC welterweight title

Zabit Magomedsharipov -1400

Brandon Davis +750

Featherweight

Jessica Andrade -500

Karolina Kowalkiewicz +350

Women's strawweight

Jimmie Rivera -150John Dodson +120Bantamweight
Abdul Razak Alhassan -135Niko Price +105Welterweight

