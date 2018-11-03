UFC 230 fight card: Brian Kelleher pulled from scheduled bout with Montel Jackson due to illness

The woes continue for the UFC 230 card set to take place on Saturday night inside Madison Square Garden, even just hours before the event is scheduled to begin. UFC confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the bantamweight fight between Brian Kelleher and Montel Jackson has been canceled, as Kelleher has been forced to pull out because of an illness. While the promotion did not go into detail regarding the illness Kelleher is suffering from that's forced the short-notice withdrawal, ESPN's Ariel Helwani is reporting that the 32-year-old is suffering from a bout with food poisoning.

This fight, scheduled to take place on the preliminary card portion of the event on FS1, was not without some mild controversy even heading into Saturday, as Kelleher (19-9) missed weight by one pound on Friday at the formal weigh-ins, and he was required to forfeit 20 percent of his purse. Kelleher, a native of New York, was aiming for a successful return home to rebound from a third-round knockout loss to John Lineker which took place this past April at UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

With the sudden cancellation, the UFC 230 card will proceed with 12 bouts on Saturday.