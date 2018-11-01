UFC 230 odds, picks, predictions for Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis from MMA insider

The 2018 UFC schedule closes with a bang Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, the top-ranked fighter pound-for-pound, takes on Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230. This comes just three weeks after Lewis' stunning third-round TKO over Alexander Volkov. Sportsbooks list Cormier as a -700 favorite (risk $700 to win $100), with Lewis getting +450 (risk $100 to win $450) as the underdog. Before you make any Cormier vs. Lewis picks and predictions or make a play on any of the other UFC 230 odds, you need to hear what Brian Campbell has to say.

Campbell is CBS Sports' top MMA expert and host of the "In This Corner" podcast. He also has an uncanny feel for these two fighters. Campbell helped guide bettors to major cashes with picks such as Cormier (+140) over Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title and Lewis (+255) over Francis Ngannou at heavyweight in a parlay at UFC 226. Anybody who has been following him is way, way up.

Now, he has scoured the UFC 230 odds and locked in his top Cormier vs. Lewis picks over at SportsLine. For the UFC 230 undercard, we can tell you Campbell likes +145 underdog Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza over Chris Weidman.

"This has all the makings to be a trap fight for Weidman, the former UFC middleweight champion, at a time when a fourth loss in his last five fights would badly damage the chances he ever returns to this level," Campbell told SportsLine.

"At 34, Weidman returns from a one-year layoff due to injury and simply hasn't looked like the same fighter since his title loss at UFC 196 in 2015 that began a three-fight losing skid, all by knockout, against elite foes. Souza, who replaces the injured Luke Rockhold in Saturday's co-main event, is simply the wrong fighter to face on short notice with a completely different style than Rockhold."

