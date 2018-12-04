UFC 231 fight card, odds: Max Holloway favored to retain title over unbeaten Brian Ortega
Oddsmakers see Holloway remaining the featherweight king on Saturday night
UFC is set to return to Canada this Saturday night, with the UFC 231 event taking place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Now if you're a fan of enticing world championship fights headlining a card, then UFC 231 on Saturday should absolutely satisfy your high-stakes MMA needs.
In the main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his title against the undefeated Brian Ortega in a bout that was originally slated to take place this past July at UFC 226. Unfortunately, Holloway was forced to pull from the fight just days prior due to health issues, but he was thankfully able to rebound this year so we can see him battle one of the fastest-rising fighters in UFC. In the co-main event, a new women's flyweight champion will be crowned as Valentina Shevchenko squares off with former women's strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a bout that not long ago fans only dreamed of seeing in the Octagon.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 231 card set to take place on Saturday.
UFC 231 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Max Holloway (c) -130
Brian Ortega EVEN
Featherweight title
Valentina Shevchenko -360
Joanna Jedrzejczyk +270
Women's flyweight title
Thiago Santos -225
Jimi Manuwa +175
Light heavyweight
Gunnar Nelson -140
Alex Oliveira +110
Welterweight
Hakeem Dawodu -185
Kyle Bochniak +150
Featherweight
Claudia Gadelha -310
Nina Ansaroff +240
Women's strawweight
Katlyn Chookagian -175
Jessica Eye +145
Women's flyweight
Elias Theodorou -120
Eryk Anders -110
Middleweight
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier -145
|Gilbert Burns +115
|Lightweight
|Aleksandar Rakic -550
|Devin Clark +375
|Light heavyweight
|Brad Katona -250
|Matthew Lopez +195
|Bantamweight
|Chad Laprise -325
|Dhiego Lima +250
|Welterweight
|Diego Ferreira -360
|Jesse Ronson +270
|Lightweight
