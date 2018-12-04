UFC 231 fight card, odds: Max Holloway favored to retain title over unbeaten Brian Ortega

Oddsmakers see Holloway remaining the featherweight king on Saturday night

UFC is set to return to Canada this Saturday night, with the UFC 231 event taking place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Now if you're a fan of enticing world championship fights headlining a card, then UFC 231 on Saturday should absolutely satisfy your high-stakes MMA needs. 

In the main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his title against the undefeated Brian Ortega in a bout that was originally slated to take place this past July at UFC 226. Unfortunately, Holloway was forced to pull from the fight just days prior due to health issues, but he was thankfully able to rebound this year so we can see him battle one of the fastest-rising fighters in UFC. In the co-main event, a new women's flyweight champion will be crowned as Valentina Shevchenko squares off with former women's strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a bout that not long ago fans only dreamed of seeing in the Octagon. 

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC 231 card set to take place on Saturday. 

UFC 231 odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Max Holloway (c) -130

Brian Ortega EVEN

Featherweight title

Valentina Shevchenko -360

Joanna Jedrzejczyk +270

Women's flyweight title

Thiago Santos -225

Jimi Manuwa +175

Light heavyweight

Gunnar Nelson -140

Alex Oliveira +110

Welterweight

Hakeem Dawodu -185

Kyle Bochniak +150

Featherweight

Claudia Gadelha -310

Nina Ansaroff +240

Women's strawweight

Katlyn Chookagian -175

Jessica Eye +145

Women's flyweight

Elias Theodorou -120

Eryk Anders -110

Middleweight

Olivier Aubin-Mercier -145Gilbert Burns +115Lightweight
Aleksandar Rakic -550Devin Clark +375Light heavyweight
Brad Katona -250Matthew Lopez +195Bantamweight
Chad Laprise -325Dhiego Lima +250Welterweight
Diego Ferreira -360Jesse Ronson +270Lightweight

