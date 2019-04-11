UFC 236 odds, predictions: Proven MMA insider picks Holloway vs. Poirier, Gastelum vs. Adesanya

UFC 236 will feature a stacked card that includes two interim title fights at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday night. Prelims start at 8 p.m. ET, with the main UFC 236 card slated for 10 p.m. ET. Jon Jones and Kamaru Usman hit it big at UFC 235 last month, and there's been plenty of anticipation surrounding Saturday's UFC Atlanta card. In a pair of co-main events, Max Holloway will fight Dustin Poirier at lightweight, while Kelvin Gastelum will battle Israel Adesanya at middleweight. Both are interim title fights because lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov remains suspended, while middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has a serious hernia injury. Holloway is the -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest Holloway vs. Poirier odds after the line opened at -225, while Adesanya is the -180 favorite according to the current Adesanya vs. Gastelum odds. Before you make any UFC 236 picks, read the UFC Atlanta predictions from SportsLine MMA guru Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. He watches every single fight for every UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

At UFC on ESPN 2 card, Marley told SportsLine members that Justin Gaethje (+115) would knock out Edson Barboza in a battle of top-10 lightweights. That's exactly what happened, as the bout turned into a wild brawl and Gaethje landed the knockout blow in the first round.

Moreover, at UFC 235, Marley predicted that underdog Kamaru Usman (+150) would upset champion Tyron Woodley (-170) for the UFC welterweight title. He predicted Usman's energy and activity level would be the difference in a unanimous-decision victory. He was on point again, as Usman took control from the opening bell to claim the title. In fact, he went 9-2 picking fights at UFC 235, and anyone who has followed Marley is up huge.

Marley knows that Holloway-Poirier is the closest thing to a super fight that could be arranged in the lightweight division while Nurmagomedov serves his suspension for his actions following last year's bout with Conor McGregor. The fighters met seven years ago in the infant stages of their MMA careers, and Poirier gave Holloway a loss in his UFC debut by first-round submission. They have since taken different routes to become two of the most respected athletes in the sport.

The oft-injured Holloway, 27, is No. 4 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings. He has won 13 straight fights since a loss to McGregor and is coming off a spectacular knockout of previously unbeaten Brian Ortega in his last bout. The 30-year-old Poirier appears to be improving with each fight. He has won eight of his last 10 and his stoppage of Gaethje was one of the top UFC fights of 2018. Marley has locked in his plays, and he's only sharing his Poirier vs. Holloway picks at SportsLine.

For UFC 236, we can tell you Marley is backing Zelim Imadaev (-120 in the latest UFC 236 odds) to defeat Max Griffin (+105) in a welterweight undercard bout.

Imadaev is a 24-year-old who is making his UFC debut after knocking out all eight opponents he's faced thus far. Of those eight knockout wins, five have come in the first round and two have come in the first 15 seconds. Imadaev's power is undeniable and now he gets a matchup with a veteran who will likely play into that power, as Griffin is also a striker.

"Both men are primarily strikers, so I expect this fight to stay standing," Marley told SportsLine. "Imadaev is the more dangerous striker, and it's likely he'll win by knockout." Griffin has a career record of 14-6, but has dropped four of his last six fights, including consecutive losses to Thiago Alves and Curtis Millender. Book Imadaev over Griffin as one of your top UFC 236 picks.

