UFC 236 weigh-in results: Interim title fights official with Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier on weight

There will be no late cancellation this time around. UFC 236 has its main and co main events ready to go after all four fighters successfully made weight on Friday morning in Atlanta. Featherweight champion Max Holloway, who is making his first appearance at 155 pounds, came in right at the championship weight of 155.0 pounds. He then silenced the media members in attendance with a finger over his lips.

It's a welcomed sight given how depleted and unhealthy Holloway has looked at past weigh ins trying to get down to the 145-pound limit.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, came in just under the limit at 154.5 pounds and had a message as he stepped on the scale. "I'm gonna shock the world tomorrow night. I'm gonna knock this motherf---er out."

In the co-main event, Israel Adesanya came in at a comfortable 183 pounds for the interim middleweight crown while Kelvin Gastelum hit 184 for the 185-pound limit. The rest of the main card fighters also made weight for their bouts. Check out how everyone else on the card weighed in.

UFC 236 weigh-in results