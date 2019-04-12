UFC 236 weigh-in results: Interim title fights official with Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier on weight
Plus, Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum came in comfortably under the middleweight limit
There will be no late cancellation this time around. UFC 236 has its main and co main events ready to go after all four fighters successfully made weight on Friday morning in Atlanta. Featherweight champion Max Holloway, who is making his first appearance at 155 pounds, came in right at the championship weight of 155.0 pounds. He then silenced the media members in attendance with a finger over his lips.
It's a welcomed sight given how depleted and unhealthy Holloway has looked at past weigh ins trying to get down to the 145-pound limit.
Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, came in just under the limit at 154.5 pounds and had a message as he stepped on the scale. "I'm gonna shock the world tomorrow night. I'm gonna knock this motherf---er out."
Listen to our interview with Max Holloway on the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast as he previews his title fight this weekend, and be sure to subscribe in the embed below.
In the co-main event, Israel Adesanya came in at a comfortable 183 pounds for the interim middleweight crown while Kelvin Gastelum hit 184 for the 185-pound limit. The rest of the main card fighters also made weight for their bouts. Check out how everyone else on the card weighed in.
UFC 236 weigh-in results
|Fight (official weight)
|Weightclass
Max Holloway (155.0) vs. Dustin Poirier (154.5)
Lightweight (155)
Israel Adesanya (183.0) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (184.0)
Middleweight (185)
Eryk Anders (205.0) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (206.0)
Light heavyweight (205)
Alan Jouban (171.0) vs. Dwight Green (171.0)
Welterweight (170)
Ovince Saint Preux (206.0) vs. Nikita Krylov (205.0)
Light heavyweight (205)
-
UFC 236 DFS: Best DraftKings lineups
DFS Pro Mike McClure reveals his optimal DraftKings lineup for UFC 236.
-
UFC 236 fight card, date, fighters
A pair of interim title fights are heading to Atlanta in April
-
Holloway looking to leave his legacy
Holloway says he will fight anyone UFC puts across the Octagon from him
-
UFC 236 odds: Holloway, Adesanya favored
Oddsmakers see Holloway and Adesanya claiming gold while the true champs are sidelined
-
UFC 236 odds, expert picks, best bets
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
TJ Dillashaw suspended two years
Dillashaw's positive test is considered one of the more serious violations