UFC 238 fight card: Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo meets Marlon Moraes for vacant bantamweight crown

Henry Cejudo is getting his wish. The UFC flyweight champion is set to challenge Marlon Moraes for the now vacant bantamweight belt on June 8 in Chicago. The bout will headline a PPV event that features a women's flyweight title fight between champion Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Eye in the co-main event.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

TJ Dillashaw vacated the bantamweight title after USADA notified him of an "adverse finding" following his attempt to become a double champion against Cejudo in January by moving down the 125 pounds. The original hope was for a rematch after Dillashaw was stopped in just 32 seconds by Cejudo in the first event on ESPN+, but the flyweight champion has since said that he will never fight Dillashaw again if the tests come back positive.

For the vacant bantamweight belt!



Flyweight champ @HenryCejudo takes on No. 1 bantamweight @MMarlonMoraes in the main event at #UFC238! pic.twitter.com/hieInfqXXf — UFC (@ufc) March 27, 2019

The fight does little to clear up the picture of the flyweight and bantamweight divisions with the 125-pound champion moving up and few fights left in that division. At bantamweight, things could get trickier if Cejudo is successful with plenty of challengers still in the mix with legitimate title contentions.

Cejudo (14-2) has won four straight bouts since dropping a split decision to Joseph Benavidez in 2016. His controversial split decision win over Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson led to a company "trade" where Johnson was sent to rival MMA promotion ONE Championship in exchange for the rights to former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren.

Moraes (22-5-1), meanwhile, has been on an absolute tear of his own. Coming into UFC on a 12-fight winning streak and the WSOF bantamweight champion, he dropped a split decision to Raphael Assuncao in 2017. Since then, Moraes has victories over John Dodson, Aljamain Sterling, Jimmie Rivera and Assuncao, each more devastating than the last.