UFC 244 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA insider picks Masvidal vs. Diaz, Gastelum vs. Till

The UFC celebrates its 500th live event Saturday by giving fans one of the most stacked fight cards in the promotion's history. Iconic welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal meet in the main event of UFC 244 to top off a main card that is packed with bouts that could headline a show on their own. The 12-bout event from Madison Square Garden features the main UFC 244 card starting at 10 p.m. ET and finishes with Masvidal and Diaz meeting for the inaugural "BMF" title. Diaz returned from a three-year hiatus to score a dominant win over Anthony Pettis, while Masvidal is experiencing a peak in popularity following dramatic stoppages of Darren Till and Ben Askren. Masvidal is a -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100), while Diaz is a +145 underdog in the latest Masvidal vs. Diaz odds. In the co-main event of UFC New York City, Kelvin Gastelum (-210) faces Till (+185) in a light heavyweight bout. Before settling your UFC 244 picks, make sure you listen to what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $19,000.

At UFC 243, Marley predicated that Israel Adesanya (-115) would defeat Robert Whittaker (-105) in their middleweight unification bout even though Vegas viewed the fight as virtually even. He predicted that Adesanya's range and quickness would be too much for the former champion, and that's exactly what happened as the top-ranked challenger landed a lightning-quick flurry to score a second-round knockout. Those who have followed Marley consistently are way up.

Now, with UFC 244 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight.

Marley knows Diaz (20-11) rose to fame following his upset of Conor McGregor in March 2016, but stepped away from the octagon for three years following a close decision loss in the rematch in August of that year. He returned this August with an impressive decision victory over Anthony Pettis that quickly restored his cult-hero status among UFC fans. Afterward, he called out Masvidal, who has long had a loyal following among hardcore fans but only recently achieved widespread popularity.

Masvidal (34-11) was long considered an exciting and durable fighter, but also something of a journeyman who was on the short end of several close decision losses. He took more than 15 months off before returning in March with a stunning knockout of former title challenger Till. Masvidal built on that win and saw his newfound fame explode when he knocked out the trash-talking Ben Askren with a flying knee five seconds into their anticipated July bout.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 244 predictions here: He is backing Gregor Gillespie (-165) to get his hand raised against Kevin Lee (+145) in a lightweight bout on the main card. Heading into UFC 244, Gillespie (13-0) has won five straight bouts by stoppage. He will try to make it six against Lee (17-5), the former title challenger who is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak.

"Gillespie will be the better overall fighter and can, and will, out-wrestle Lee. I see him getting multiple takedowns and ending this fight with an arm-triangle choke during one of the grappling exchanges," Marley told SportsLine. Book Gillespie over Lee as one of your top picks on the UFC 244 fight card.

