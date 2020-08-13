Memorable moments in UFC history have been created by Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, with the two splitting their first two meetings with the heavyweight championship on the line. On Saturday, Aug. 15 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, their trilogy will come to a head as the pair of all-time greats headline the UFC 252 card for one final showdown.
Miocic and Cormier first met at UFC 226 in July 2018. Cormier, then the light heavyweight champion, returned to heavyweight and scored a crushing first round knockout to become a two-division UFC champion. After one successful title defense, the duo rematched at UFC 241 in August 2019, with a back-and-forth bout ending with Miocic making the adjustment to a body attack in Round 4 to score the knockout and reclaim the belt.
Miocic has been sidelined since the rematch, having had surgery on his eyes as a result of damage suffered from Cormier eye pokes. Cormier, meanwhile, may be fighting the final bout of his career as the 41-year-old has claimed he would retire before turning 40, but has pushed forward in pursuit of settling things with Miocic.
In the co-main event is a budding star for the promotion and sport as "Suga" Sean O'Malley takes on Marlon "Chito" Vera. O'Malley is red hot with a pair of knockouts in 2020 after a questionable two-year suspension from USADA. Eight of his 12 professional wins have come by knockout. Vera, meanwhile, is no slouch himself having never been knocked out. He's fresh off an iffy split decision loss. He won five straight before that decision.
You can find the full announced card and available odds from William Hill Sportsbook below.
UFC 252 fight card, odds
- Daniel Cormier -115 vs. Stipe Miocic (c) -105, heavyweight championship
- Sean O'Malley -310 vs. Marlon Vera +250, bantamweights
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik -135 vs. Junior Dos Santos +115, heavyweights
- Herbert Burns -280 vs. Daniel Pineda +230, featherweights
- Merab Dvalishvili -260 vs. John Dodson +210, bantamweights
- Vinc Pichel -130 vs. Jim Miller +110, lightweights
- Livia Renata Souza -170 vs. Ashley Yoder +145, women's strawweights
- Parker Porter -120 vs. Chris Daukaus +120, heavyweights
- Virna Jandiroba -310 vs. Felice Herrig +250, women's strawweights
- TJ Brown -155 vs. Danny Chavez +130, featherweights
UFC 252 info
- Date: Aug. 15
- Location: UFC APEX facility
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $64.99
UFC 252 countdown
