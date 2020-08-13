Watch Now: Derrick Lewis Breaks UFC Heavyweight Knockout Record ( 0:28 )

Memorable moments in UFC history have been created by Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, with the two splitting their first two meetings with the heavyweight championship on the line. On Saturday, Aug. 15 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, their trilogy will come to a head as the pair of all-time greats headline the UFC 252 card for one final showdown.

Miocic and Cormier first met at UFC 226 in July 2018. Cormier, then the light heavyweight champion, returned to heavyweight and scored a crushing first round knockout to become a two-division UFC champion. After one successful title defense, the duo rematched at UFC 241 in August 2019, with a back-and-forth bout ending with Miocic making the adjustment to a body attack in Round 4 to score the knockout and reclaim the belt.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a complete preview of UFC Hall of Famer 'Suga' Rashad Evans.

Miocic has been sidelined since the rematch, having had surgery on his eyes as a result of damage suffered from Cormier eye pokes. Cormier, meanwhile, may be fighting the final bout of his career as the 41-year-old has claimed he would retire before turning 40, but has pushed forward in pursuit of settling things with Miocic.

In the co-main event is a budding star for the promotion and sport as "Suga" Sean O'Malley takes on Marlon "Chito" Vera. O'Malley is red hot with a pair of knockouts in 2020 after a questionable two-year suspension from USADA. Eight of his 12 professional wins have come by knockout. Vera, meanwhile, is no slouch himself having never been knocked out. He's fresh off an iffy split decision loss. He won five straight before that decision.

You can find the full announced card and available odds from William Hill Sportsbook below.

UFC 252 fight card, odds

Daniel Cormier -115 vs. Stipe Miocic (c) -105, heavyweight championship

Sean O'Malley -310 vs. Marlon Vera +250, bantamweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -135 vs. Junior Dos Santos +115, heavyweights

Herbert Burns -280 vs. Daniel Pineda +230, featherweights

Merab Dvalishvili -260 vs. John Dodson +210, bantamweights

Vinc Pichel -130 vs. Jim Miller +110, lightweights



Livia Renata Souza -170 vs. Ashley Yoder +145, women's strawweights

Parker Porter -120 vs. Chris Daukaus +120, heavyweights

Virna Jandiroba -310 vs. Felice Herrig +250, women's strawweights

TJ Brown -155 vs. Danny Chavez +130, featherweights

UFC 252 info

Date: Aug. 15

Aug. 15 Location: UFC APEX facility

UFC APEX facility Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $64.99

UFC 252 countdown

Who will win UFC 252, and how exactly will each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight on Saturday's card, all from the accomplished expert who's up over $20,000 and has nailed 16 of the last 18 UFC main events.