Stipe Miocic and Daneil Cormier have built some incredible memories together inside the Octagon, splitting their first two meetings with the heavyweight championship on the line. Now, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, their trilogy will come to a head as the pair of all-time greats headline the UFC 252 card for one final showdown.

Miocic and Cormier first met at UFC 226 in July 2018. Cormier, then the light heavyweight champion, returned to heavyweight and scored a crushing first round knockout to become a two-division UFC champion. After one successful title defense, the duo rematched at UFC 241 in August 2019, with a back-and-forth bout ending with Miocic making the adjustment to a body attack in Round 4 to score the knockout and reclaim the belt.

Miocic has been sidelined since the rematch, having had surgery on his eyes as a result of damage suffered from Cormier eye pokes. Cormier, meanwhile, may be fighting the final bout of his career as the 41-year-old has claimed he would retire before turning 40, but has pushed forward in pursuit of settling things with Miocic.

While there is another pair of heavyweights set to square off in Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, the majority of eyes will be on bantamweights Sean O' Malley and Marlon "Chito" Vera. O'Malley is coming off a sensational knockout in his return to action in June and gets a quick turnaround to impress fans once again. Vera, meanwhile, dropped a tough decision to Song Yadong in May, but had won five straight fights by stoppage before that.

You can find the full announced card and available odds from William Hill Sportsbook below.

UFC 252 fight card, odds

Stipe Miocic (c) -110 vs. Daniel Cormier -110, heavyweight championship

Sean O'Malley -280 vs. Marlon Vera +230, bantamweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -150 vs. Junior Dos Santos +125, heavyweights

Merab Dvalishvili -180 vs. John Dodson +155, bantamweights

Magomed Ankalaev -300 vs. Ion Cuțelaba +240, light heavyweights

Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel, lightweights

Livia Renata Souza -155 vs. Ashley Yoder +130, women's strawweights

Virna Jandiroba -300 vs. Felice Herrig +240, women's strawweights

Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda, featherweights

TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez, featherweights

UFC 252 info