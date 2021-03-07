An extended layoff and new motherhood had nothing on two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes on Saturday. Challenger Megan Anderson had even less. Nunes (21-4) did nothing to call into question her status as the greatest fighter in women's MMA history by defending her featherweight title with ease in the co-main event of UFC 259 inside the Apex in Las Vegas.

Despite Anderson's size advantage at 6-feet and respectable power, the 32-year-old Nunes ran right through the challenger in quick fashion en route to a first-round submission win at 2:03 of the opening frame.

Nunes, a native of Brazil, simply couldn't miss early on with stiff jabs and powerful right hands which landed with a pop to the face of Anderson (11-5). Hard leg kicks and an easy takedown followed before Nunes took Anderson's back and produced a quick tap out via arm triangle.

"The plan was exactly how I finished the fight," said Nunes, who made the second defense of the 145-pound title she won by knocking out Cris Cyborg in 2018.

The victory was the 13th straight for Nunes dating back to 2014. She celebrated inside the cage with her newborn daughter, Reagan, and her wife, UFC strawweight Nina Ansaroff.

"I don't know. I'm here for whatever. It's not my fault," Nunes said. "I know there are a lot of girls out there that want this opportunity, so who is going to be the next name? I'm getting older and I'm getting good. I feel like I'm finding my balance, honestly. I'm training with the best.

"I'm more dangerous now because of my little girl, and no one is going to stop me. I'm going to retire undefeated with two belts at home."

Anderson, a native of Australia, fell to 3-3 in her last six fights.