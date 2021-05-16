After going to war with Shane Burgos in the first fight of the main card, Edson Barboza had a simple message to deliver to the UFC, saying, "Bro, look at me. I think this is the Fight of the Night, guys. Right?" Barboza delivered the message with a swollen face and a lacerated shin, but as the winner by third-round knockout in the PPV opener of UFC 262 from Houston.

Burgos and Barboza went back-and-forth in a wild fight, with Barboza throwing heavy leg kicks from the opening bell while mixing in spinning kicks to the body and head. Burgos threw his own mix of kicks to the legs and body, also digging to the torso of Barboza with heavy hooks. In between, both men landed heavy punches to the head.

The action continued to swing wildly, with Barboza eventually bleeding heavily after his shin was split open.

The finish came in a wild moment where Barboza landed a jab and a big overhand right midway through Round 3. As he'd done all fight, Burgos absorbed the shots, bouncing on the balls of his feet before trying to circle backward only to suddenly begin stumbling and crashing into the cage before falling to the canvas. A few follow-up shots from Barboza brought the fight to a close, but it appeared Burgos' body simply gave out after the steady flow of damaging shots from Barboza.

Barboza has now won two straight and is 2-1 at featherweight, the lone loss coming in his divisional debut when he dropped a split decision to Dan Ige.