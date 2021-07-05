With the July 10 UFC 264 lightweight bout featuring Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor on the horizon, bettors are looking to cash in on the many prop bets available for the event. Among the more popular Poirier vs. McGregor props is how the fight will end. McGregor (22-5) is looking to avenge his January TKO defeat to Poirier at UFC 257. He suffered his first professional knockout in that fight, losing at the 2:32 mark of the second round. Poirier (27-6) is on a two-bout winning streak and ranked No. 1 in the UFC lightweight division.

Other Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor prop bets from William Hill Sportsbook include that the fight will last five rounds at +250 and whether McGregor will win by TKO at +138. There is also a prop bet on whether the welterweight bout of Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson will be won by decision.

Wise specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC, which has enabled him to be profitable every year. In fact, Wise called Israel Adesanya by decision at +140 and Brandon Moreno to win outright at +190 at UFC 263 last month. Wise went a perfect 5-0 at UFC 239 and was 4-1 at both UFC 245 and UFC 249.

He also nailed Khabib Nurmagomedov's destruction of Conor McGregor in 2018, Stipe Miocic's defeat of Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway's downfall in 2019 and Justin Gaethje's TKO victory over Tony Ferguson in May of last year.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor expert preview

Wise believes this could be the most important fight of McGregor's career. Wise wants to see what adjustments McGregor makes after his TKO loss to Poirier in January. McGregor has lost two of his last three fights, with the only victory coming at UFC 246 in January 2020. In that bout, McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone at the 40-second mark of the first round.

McGregor has strong boxing skills and of his 22 career victories, 19 have been by knockout. He is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion and is fifth in the UFC lightweight rankings. McGregor began his career in March 2008 and has had only one bout go five rounds. In 2015, he set a UFC record by recording the fastest knockout in the organization's history in 13 seconds in a TKO win over Jose Aldo.

Poirier is No. 1 in the UFC lightweight rankings and rated No. 6 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. Poirier has been on a roll of late, winning six of his last seven bouts, with the only loss coming at UFC 242 in Sept 2019. In that match, he lost by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2:06 of the third round. The bout was for the UFC lightweight championship.

Poirier rebounded by winning a major decision over Dan Hooker on June 27, 2020. He followed that up by knocking out McGregor at the 2:32 mark of the second round in the Performance of the Night.

Top UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier predictions

One of the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor prop bets the expert recommends on the UFC 264 card: Stephen Thompson will defeat Gilbert Burns by decision in their welterweight bout. Thompson (16-4) opened his career winning 13 of his first 14 bouts, but struggled through a three-year stretch. He has gotten back on track with a pair of wins, including a unanimous decision over Geoff Neal at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal on Dec. 19, 2020.

Burns (19-4) has also enjoyed plenty of success in his career, stringing together two long win streaks. He won his first 10 bouts and then six in a row between December 2018 and February 2021. The last streak ended at the hands of Kamaru Usman, who knocked out Burns at the 34 second mark of the third round of their UFC welterweight championship bout at UFC 258.

How to make Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor prop bets

Wise is also backing an underdog to pull off an upset, rewarding anyone who backs him.

UFC 264 fight card, odds

UFC 264 fight card, odds

Dustin Poirier (-105) vs. Conor McGregor (-115)

Stephen Thompson (-140) vs. Gilbert Burns (+120)

Tai Tuivasa (-140) vs. Greg Hardy (+120)

Irene Aldana (-145) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (+125)

Sean O'Malley (-800) vs. Kris Moutinho (+550)

Max Griffin (-175) vs. Carlos Condit (+155)

Michel Pereira (-160) vs. Niko Price (+140)

Trevin Giles (-120) vs. Dricus du Plessis (+100)

Ilia Topuria (-240) vs. Ryan Hall (+200)

Jennifer Maia (-190) vs. Jessica Eye (+170)

Brad Tavares (-175) vs. Omari Akhmedov (+155)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (-400) vs. Jerome Rivera (+320)

Alen Amedovski (-175) vs. Yaozong Hu (+155)