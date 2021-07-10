On Saturday night in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon for a third fight with rival Dustin Poirier. The two meet in the main event of UFC 264 from T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor is looking to avenge a second-round knockout loss to Poirier at UFC 257 in January. That loss came in a rematch of a 2014 bout, won by McGregor in less than two minutes. UFC president Dana White has said that the winner of the trilogy bout is all but guaranteed a shot at the lightweight championship in his next fight.

In the co-main event, a pair of former welterweight title challengers clash. Stephen Thompson will look to run his winning streak to three when he faces Gilbert Burns, who is coming off a knockout loss to division champion Kamaru Usman in February.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 264 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 264 prelims

Date: July 10 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

How to watch UFC 264 main card

Date: July 10 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $69.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 264 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 264 main card, odds