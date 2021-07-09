The final hurdle to the rubber match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier has now been cleared with both men making weight for their UFC 264 main event. Both men weighed in at 156 for the lightweight clash, which takes place Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

There was little drama to the weigh-in proceedings on Friday afternoon, with the two men weighing in separately. This came after the excitement of Thursday's press conference, which ended with McGregor attempting to kick Poirier during their planned staredown. McGregor has been increasingly antagonistic in the build to the trilogy fight, a sharp change from their January rematch, where both men engaged in a respectful build before Poirier scored a second-round knockout.

The two will share the stage during the "ceremonial weigh-ins" on Friday night, likely with UFC personnel ready to jump in and keep any potential fight-ruining antics in check.

Take a look at the full weigh-in results for UFC 264.

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Conor McGregor (156), lightweights

Gilbert Burns (170.5) vs. Stephen Thompson (170.5), welterweights

Tai Tuivasa (263) vs. Greg Hardy (264.5), heavyweights

Irene Aldana (139.5^) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5), women's bantamweights

Sean O'Malley (135.5) vs. Kris Moutinho (135), bantamweights

Carlos Condit (171) vs. Max Griffin (170.5), welterweights

Niko Price (169.5) vs. Michel Pereira (170.5), welterweights

Ryan Hall (145) vs. Ilia Topuria (145.5), featherweights

Trevin Giles (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185.5), middleweights

Jennifer Maia (125.5) vs. Jessica Eye (125.5), women's flyweights

Omari Akhmedov (185.5) vs. Brad Tavares (184.5), middleweights

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5) vs. Jerome Rivera (125.5), flyweights

Hu Yaozong (185.5) vs. Alen Amedovski (186), middleweights

^ Aldana missed weight