The final hurdle to the rubber match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier has now been cleared with both men making weight for their UFC 264 main event. Both men weighed in at 156 for the lightweight clash, which takes place Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
There was little drama to the weigh-in proceedings on Friday afternoon, with the two men weighing in separately. This came after the excitement of Thursday's press conference, which ended with McGregor attempting to kick Poirier during their planned staredown. McGregor has been increasingly antagonistic in the build to the trilogy fight, a sharp change from their January rematch, where both men engaged in a respectful build before Poirier scored a second-round knockout.
The two will share the stage during the "ceremonial weigh-ins" on Friday night, likely with UFC personnel ready to jump in and keep any potential fight-ruining antics in check.
Take a look at the full weigh-in results for UFC 264.
- Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Conor McGregor (156), lightweights
- Gilbert Burns (170.5) vs. Stephen Thompson (170.5), welterweights
- Tai Tuivasa (263) vs. Greg Hardy (264.5), heavyweights
- Irene Aldana (139.5^) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5), women's bantamweights
- Sean O'Malley (135.5) vs. Kris Moutinho (135), bantamweights
- Carlos Condit (171) vs. Max Griffin (170.5), welterweights
- Niko Price (169.5) vs. Michel Pereira (170.5), welterweights
- Ryan Hall (145) vs. Ilia Topuria (145.5), featherweights
- Trevin Giles (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185.5), middleweights
- Jennifer Maia (125.5) vs. Jessica Eye (125.5), women's flyweights
- Omari Akhmedov (185.5) vs. Brad Tavares (184.5), middleweights
- Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5) vs. Jerome Rivera (125.5), flyweights
- Hu Yaozong (185.5) vs. Alen Amedovski (186), middleweights
^ Aldana missed weight