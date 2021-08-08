It's time to head back to Texas. UFC is going back to the Lone Star State on Saturday, Aug. 7 for UFC 265 with an interim heavyweight title bout on the marquee. Ciryl Gane and Houston native Derrick Lewis will meet in the main event for the interim strap and a likely shot at full champ Francis Ngannou next.

Gane rose through the shallow heavyweight ranks with relative ease after making his promotional debut in August 2019. The Frenchman has a perfect 6-0 record in the Octagon an will be making just his 10th overall MMA appearance on Saturday night. He outpointed both Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his last two appearances after scoring a thudding TKO of former champion Junior Dos Santos in December.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including what to expect from UFC 265 in Houston this week below.

There may not be a ton of stakes attached to any of the undercard bouts on Saturday, but there's sure to be plenty of firepower. Look no further than the co-main event when Brazilians Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz meet in a bantamweight clash. Plus, all-action warrior Vicente Luque takes on submission and grappling specialist Michael Chiesa in a featured bout at 170 pounds that could help shape a future contender for the title. Don't sleep on the prelim main event, though, as big-time prospect Rafael Fiziev takes on veteran Bobby Green in a critical lightweight bout.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results, highlights and recaps from UFC 265 with our live blog.

Below is the latest fight card expected to go down inside the Toyota Center with updated odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 265 fight card, odds, results

Ciryl Gane -330 vs. Derrick Lewis +260, interim heavyweight championship

Jose Aldo -120 vs. Pedro Munhoz +100, bantamweight



Vicente Luque -110 vs. Michael Chiesa -110, welterweight

Tecia Torres -150 vs. Angela Hill +125, women's strawweight

Song Yadong def. Casey Kenney via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Rafael Fiziev def. Bobby Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Vince Morales def. Drako Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Alonzo Menifield def. Ed Herman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jessica Penne def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via first-round submission (armbar)

Manel Kape def. Ode Osbourne via first-round TKO (knee and punches)

Miles Johns def. Anderson Dos Santos via third-round knockout (punch)

Melissa Gatto def. Victoria Leonardo via second-round TKO (doctor stoppage)



Johnny Munoz Jr. def. Jamey Simmons via second-round submission (rear naked choke)

UFC 265 info

Date: Aug. 7

Aug. 7 Location: Toyota Center -- Houston

Toyota Center -- Houston Start time: 10 p.m. ET (main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims)

10 p.m. ET (main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV (main card) | ESPN 2 (prelims)

UFC 265 countdown



Who wins Lewis vs. Gane? And which fighter delivers an upset? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed top picks on UFC 265, all from the ultimate insider who's up nearly $9,500 on MMA picks in the past year, and find out.