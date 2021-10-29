Fight Night is nearly here. UFC has landed on Fight Island once again with a loaded fight card on deck for UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. A pair of title fights top the marquee while some of the promotion's top rising contenders fill out the undercard. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will look to defend the 205-pound title once more in the main event against veteran Glover Teixeira. Plus, former bantamweight champ Petr Yan and rising contender Cory Sandhagen meet for the interim 135-pound belt in the co-main event.

At 42 years old and more than seven years removed from his previous shot at UFC gold, Teixeira is an unlikely title challenger. Still, a five-fight winning streak that includes two wins over former title challengers has made him as strong a contender at 205 pounds as is available in the division's post-Jon Jones era.

Blachowicz has proven himself a legitimate champion, first winning the vacant title against Dominick Reyes and then defending the title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. In both of those title fights, Blachowicz entered the Octagon as the underdog. That will not be the case against Teixeira.

In the co-main event, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan will face Cory Sandhagen for the interim bantamweight title. Yan was set for a rematch with Aljamain Sterling for the championship only for Sterling to fall out due to lingering issues from a neck injury. Sandhagen was called in to battle Yan with the interim title on the line.

Plus, red-hot prospects Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev and Magomed Ankalaev are all back in action on the main card. Makhachev has a lightweight bout scheduled with veteran Dan Hooker, Chimaev returns from a rough battle with COVID-19 to take on Li Jingliang at welterweight, and Ankalaev faces former light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

The action goes down on Oct. 30 from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It is a rare UFC "numbered" event that will air as a non-pay-per-view event. Below is the most recent announced fight card with bout order still to be determined. Latest odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 267 fight card, odds

Jan Blachowicz (c) -300 vs. Glover Teixeira +240, light heavyweight championship

Petr Yan -230 vs. Cory Sandhagen +190, interim bantamweight championship

Islam Makhachev -625 vs. Dan Hooker +450, lightweight

Alexander Volkov -300 vs. Marcin Tybura +240, heavyweight

Khamzat Chimaev -575 vs. Li Jingliang +425, welterweight

Magomed Ankalaev -310 vs. Volkan Oezdemir +250, light heavyweight



Amanda Ribas -160 vs. Virna Jandiroba +135, women's strawweight

Zubaira Tukhugov -170 vs. Ricardo Ramos +145, featherweight

Albert Duraev -360 vs. Roman Kopylov +280, middleweight

Shamil Gamzatov -150 vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk +125, light heavyweight



Lerone Murphy -310 vs. Makwan Amirkhani +250, featherweight

Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos -220 vs. Benoit Saint-Denis +180, welterweight

Andre Petroski -230 vs. Yaozong Hu +190, light heavyweight

Damir Ismagulov -280 vs. Magomed Mustafaev +230, lightweight

Tagir Ulanbekhov -360 vs. Allan Nascimento +280, flyweight



UFC 267 info

Date: Oct. 30

Oct. 30 Location: Eithad Arena -- Abu Dhabi

Eithad Arena -- Abu Dhabi Start time: 2 p.m. ET (Main card) | 10:30 a.m. (Prelims)



2 p.m. ET (Main card) | 10:30 a.m. (Prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ (Free with your subscription to the service)

UFC 267 countdown

