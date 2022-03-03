UFC returns to PPV this weekend with a rare non-title main event from Las Vegas. A pair of heated rivals finally have the Octagon door locked behind them when welterweight Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal headline UFC 272 on Saturday, March 5, at the T-Mobile Arena.

Covington and Masvidal are former teammates who have become hated enemies. While fans have long wanted to see the two square off in the Octagon, both men have been tied up with their own individual rivalries with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Now that Covington and Masvidal have lost to Usman twice each, they are ready to settle their long-standing beef.

The co-main event was expected to see Rafael dos Anjos battle Rafael Fiziev after the bout was pushed back when Fiziev had issues securing his visa. But now that fight is off once again after Fiziev tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. In his place will step Renato Moicano, who is coming off a win just three weeks ago against Alexander Hernandez at UFC 271. The bout will remain a five-round, non-title affair -- the first time in promotional history both the main and co-mains will be contested over five rounds with no titles at stake.

Plus, rising featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is back when he takes on veteran Edson Barboza. Mitchell has quickly climbed the ladder at 145 pounds with his wrestling and submission base, including a rare twister submission win. The 27-year-old is 14-0 as a pro and 5-0 so far in the Octagon. Barboza, meanwhile, has reinvented himself a bit since dropping down to featherweight. The Brazilian, known for his powerful kicks, is just 2-2 at 145 pounds but has looked much better and more competitive in fights.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 272 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 272 fight card, odds

Colby Covington -310 vs. Jorge Masvidal +250, welterweights

Rafael dos Anjos -165 vs. Renato Moicano +140, 160-pound catchweights

Bryce Mitchell -155 vs. Edson Barboza +130, featherweights

Kevin Holland -330 vs. Alex Oliveira +260, welterweights

Sergey Spivak -210 vs. Greg Hardy +175, heavyweights

Marina Rodriguez -270 vs. Yan Xiaonan +220, women's strawweights

Mariya Agapova -190 vs. Maryna Moroz +160, women's flyweights

Jalin Turner -165 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +140, lightweights

Kennedy Nzechukwu -150 vs. Nicolae Negumereanu +125, light heavyweights

Tagir Ulanbekov -230 vs. Tim Elliott +190, flyweights

Umar Nurmagomedov -650 vs. Brian Kelleher +475, bantamweights

Devonte Smith -170 vs. L'udovit Klein +145, lightweights



Dustin Jacoby -200 vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk +170, light heavyweights

UFC 272 info

Date: March 5

March 5 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

UFC 272 countdown

