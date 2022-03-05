A major PPV clash is set to headline the latest UFC event on Saturday night. And this matchup doesn't even need a title on the line to draw people in as welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal look to settle the score in their heated rivalry at UFC 272 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Covington enters off two losses in his last three to current divisional king Kamaru Usman, but he's clearly been the opponent to give Usman the most trouble during his title reign. He reached interim champion status amid a seven-fight winning streak where he dominated the likes of Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler. Masvidal, meanwhile, is coming off consecutive losses to Usman as well, with the most recent being a devastating knockout. The pair of losses stalled what became an incredible run in 2019 where "Gamebred" picked up three stoppage victories over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

"It'll put me as the No. 1 contender," Masvidal said at media day on Wednesday. "I'll be competing for the title shortly after, so that's definitely a plus. But as far as having beaten great fighters and stuff, I won't even talk to my grandkids about this guy. It'll just be some personal stuff, 'Yeah, I beat this guy up,' and some dude I never really liked, and that's it."

The card fills out nicely with some familiar names as well as rising contenders looking to make their mark. Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos returns from 15 months away to take on late-replacement Renato Moicano in a catchweight contest. Dos Anjos was originally slated to face Rafael Fiziev. Plus, submission specialist Bryce Mitchell is back to take on veteran knockout artist Edson Barboza at featherweight. And welterweight Kevin Holland faces off against "Cowboy" Alex Oliveira as he looks to get back on track.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 272 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 272 fight card, odds

Colby Covington -330 vs. Jorge Masvidal +260, welterweights

Rafael dos Anjos -180 vs. Renato Moicano +155, 160-pound catchweights

Bryce Mitchell -155 vs. Edson Barboza +130, featherweights

Kevin Holland -340 vs. Alex Oliveira +270, welterweights

Serghei Spivac -195 vs. Greg Hardy +165, heavyweights

Marina Rodriguez -270 vs. Yan Xiaonan +220, women's strawweights

Mariya Agapova -180 vs. Maryna Moroz +155, women's flyweights

Jalin Turner -155 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +130, lightweights

Kennedy Nzechukwu -140 vs. Nicolae Negumereanu +120, light heavyweights

Tagir Ulanbekov -230 vs. Tim Elliott +190, flyweights

Umar Nurmagomedov -800 vs. Brian Kelleher +550, bantamweights

Devonte Smith -150 vs. L'udovit Klein +125, lightweights



Dustin Jacoby -200 vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk +170, light heavyweights

UFC 272 info

Date: March 5

March 5 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | Prelims: 8 p.m. ET



10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

