The bad blood between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington finally boils over at UFC 272. A matchup between the former American Top Team teammates is set to headline the March 5 PPV card following the departure of two title fights.

UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell confirmed the booking of Masvidal vs. Covington on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. A subsequent report from Ariel Helwani states that while Masvidal and Covington have verbally agreed to the fight, contracts have not been finalized. The headlining bout follows confirmation that UFC featherweight and bantamweight title fights would no longer take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but instead a month later at a venue to be determined.

Featherweight king Alex Volkanovski was expected to face former champ Max Holloway for a third time before Holloway was forced to withdraw with an injury Okamoto reported. The repeatedly delayed UFC bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan has also been postponed.

Masvidal (35-15) and Covington (16-3) are each coming off losses to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Masvidal lost two consecutive fights to Usman, while Covington has been defeated by Usman in two of his last three fights. Masvidal scored highlight-reel finishes of Nate Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till in 2019 leading up to the Usman fights. Covington has won his last eight bouts outside of UFC title fights, defeating the likes of Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos and Demian Maia.

Other notable fights at UFC 272 include Bryce Mitchell vs. Edson Barboza, and Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira.