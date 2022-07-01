One of the most dominant active champions in the UFC will make the fifth defense of his title on Saturday as middleweight king Israel Adesanya takes on second-ranked contender Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276. Their clash tops the main UFC 276 card (10 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Adesanya won the unified title in October 2019 and already has successfully defended it four times. Among active men's champions, only welterweight title-holder Kamaru Usman has a longer streak with five defenses.

Adesanya is a -380 favorite (risk $380 to win $100), while Cannonier comes back at +310 in the latest UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (-190) makes his fourth defense in a trilogy bout against former titleholder Max Holloway (+170). Before finalizing any UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier picks, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $13,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has now connected on 58 of his last UFC 93 main-event selections, a stretch that includes just five defeats in 2022.

Marley kicked off the 2022 UFC season in January by telling SportsLine members to support Calvin Kattar (+200) against Giga Chikadze (-240) in the featherweight main event. Kattar's lopsided unanimous-decision victory gave Marley's followers another easy winner. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier preview

Adesanya is a brash and flashy champion who predicted he would soon be holding the belt upon making his UFC debut in February 2018. About 20 months later, he did just that when he dethroned popular former champion Robert Whittaker with a second-round knockout in front of Whittaker's adoring fans in his native Australia.

Adesanya (22-1) memorably made his ring walk in enemy territory amid a choreographed dancing exhibition involving his team in full costume. He then backed up the bravado in a manner reminiscent of prime Conor McGregor and has since vowed to become one of the UFC's all-time greats.

The 32-year-old New Zealander appears headed toward that milestone, as he has followed through on his promise to give all qualified challengers a title shot in a timely fashion. His last fight resulted in a competitive but clear decision victory over Whittaker in their February rematch.

His lone defeat came when he attempted to become a rare two-division champion but came up short against Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight title fight in March of last year.

Cannonier (15-5) is among a handful of late-blooming contenders who have seen their best days come when most fighters might be in the twilight of their careers. The 38-year-old started at heavyweight and also fought at light heavyweight before finding that his power set him apart at middleweight, where the limit is 185 pounds.

Following a knockout loss to light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes in May 2018, Cannonier rededicated himself to the nutritional and training discipline needed to make middleweight. The Dallas native has gone 5-1 with four knockouts since making the switch, with the lone defeat coming in a competitive decision against Whittaker in October 2020. You can see who to back here.

UFC 276 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 276 predictions here: He is going with Ian Garry (-155) to get the nod against Gabriel Green (+135) in a matchup of welterweight prospects.

Garry (9-0) is a confident Irish prospect who has impressed MMA observers with his timing and power while winning his first two UFC outings. The 24-year-old logged a decision against fellow prospect Darian Weeks in April.

Green (11-3) has shown a well-rounded skill set and has won his past two UFC appearances following a loss in his debut. The 29-year-old California stopped Yohan Lainesse in the second round of their April bout.

"Garry is a slick and dangerous striker and Green is very hittable. I could see Garry being behind on the striking numbers but rallying for a late stoppage," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

How to make UFC 276 picks

UFC 276 odds, fight card

Israel Adesanya (-380) vs. Jared Cannonier (+310)

Alexander Volkanovski (-190) vs. Max Holloway (+170)

Alex Pereira (-115) vs. Sean Strickland (-105)

Jim Miller (-215) vs. Donald Cerrone (+185)

Ian Garry (-155) vs. Gabriel Green (+135)

Sean O'Malley (-275) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+235)

Jessica-Rose Clark (-135) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+115)

Dricus Du Plessis (-120) vs. Brad Tavares (+100)

Maycee Barber (-240) vs. Jessica Eye (+200)

Andre Muniz (-280) vs. Uriah Hall (+240)

Robbie Lawler (-125) vs. Bryan Barberena (+105)

Jalin Turner (-140) vs. Brad Riddell (+120)