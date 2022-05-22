UFC 277 will afford the opportunity for Julianna Pena to silence lingering doubts or for Amanda Nunes to correct a wrong in history. The pair of women's bantamweights will headline UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, July 30.

Nunes was a massive 8-to-1 favorite heading into her UFC 269 title fight against Pena. "The Venezuelan Vixen" shocked the world by winning a war of attrition, chipping away at Nunes before tapping her out in Round 2 and earning the 135-pound title. Nunes will look to become a two-time, two-division champion in the rematch.

The UFC 277 fight card was announced during UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira on Saturday, May 21. Former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno seeks to reclaim gold in an interim flyweight title fight against knockout artist Kai Kara-France. Luke Rockhold, the former UFC middleweight champion, returns following a three-year layoff to fight former title challenger Paulo Costa.

Review the UFC 277 main card below.