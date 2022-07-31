Sergei Pavlovich is a lot happier with his performance against Derrick Lewis than the crowd was at UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas. Pavlovich stopped Lewis with a first-round TKO that had people screaming about an early stoppage.

Pavlovich and Lewis slung leather from the get-go. "The Black Beast" intended to put on a show for his home state by immediately pressing Pavlovich against the fence. Pavlovich cracked Lewis with a counter-right hook that stumbled him. The Russian heavyweight chased Lewis across the Octagon and unleashed powerful punches. Referee Dan Miragliotta intervened the moment that Pavlovich dropped his foe.

Lewis quickly bounced to his feet and protested he stoppage. The roof blew off American Airlines Center as the crowd roared in disapproval of Pavlovich's win.

Pavlovich was satisfied with the stoppage in a post-fight interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Pavlovich said through a translator that he did his job and was prepared to unload on Lewis for the duration of the fight.

Pavlovich (16-1) has ended every fight of his UFC career in the first round and boasts four straight knockout wins. Lewis (26-10, 1 NC) has lost consecutive fights for the second time in his UFC career.