Third-ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by wide margin on Friday as UFC 279 approached. That disrupted the UFC 279 card in a huge way as three top fights were shuffled around. Nate Diaz, who was Chimaev's original opponent, will now face Tony Ferguson in the main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. Chimaev is now facing Kevin Holland in a catchweight fight that will serve as the co-main event. Holland's previously scheduled opponent, Daniel Rodriguez, will now take on Li Jingliang in another catchweight fight.

The main UFC 279 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET, with the prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Ferguson as the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) against Diaz (+115) in the UFC 279 odds. Chimaev is listed at -550, with Holland now at +400.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $13,000.

UFC 279: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson preview

The two UFC legends will step in to face each other after the scheduled Diaz vs. Chimaev fell apart. It's a huge opportunity for Ferguson, a former UFC Lightweight Champion who is on a four-fight losing streak and is making his return to welterweight for the first time since 2011. With Ferguson stepping in on such short notice, the expectations will be relatively low and he could certainly revive his star status with a win given the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Diaz has lost three of his last four fights so there's still plenty to fight for on his end as he looks to put himself back into the title picture. He'll have the significant length advantage over a fighter who is moving up a weight class but will that be enough to overcome the ring rust for a fighter who has only taken three fights in the last six years? You can see who to back here.

UFC 279 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 279 selections here: He is calling for Irene Aldana (-180) to get her hand raised against Macy Chiasson (+160) in a matchup of women's bantamweight contenders on the main card.

Aldana (13-6) is known for power and overall stand-up game but also has shown a competent ground game to go along with it. The 34-year-old Mexican fighter has won three of her past four and is looking to build off a first-round knockout of Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 264 last July.

Chiasson (8-2) is a similarly well-rounded fighter who has emerged as a potential title contender following wins in three of her past four. The 31-year-old New Orleans native took a split decision against veteran Norma Dumont at UFC 274 in May.

"Chiasson should be looking to mix in takedowns and that will make this fight close if she can land them. But Aldana should be doubling her up on strikes and she will be landing the harder shots as well. Give me Aldana to win with a great jab and high output," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

UFC 279 odds, fight card

Tony Ferguson (-135) vs. Nate Diaz (+115)

Khamzat Chimaev (-550) vs. Kevin Holland (+400)

Daniel Rodriguez (-155) vs. Li Jingliang (+130)

Irene Aldana (-180) vs. Macy Chiasson (+160)

Ion Cutelaba (-220) vs. Johnny Walker (+190)

Hakeem Dawodu (-210) vs. Julian Erosa (+180)

Jailton Almeida (-750) vs. Anton Turkalj (+525)

Jamie Pickett (-135) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+115)

Jake Collier (-400) vs. Chris Barnett (+320)

Norma Dumont (-400) vs. Danyelle Wolf (+320)

Melissa Martinez (-160) vs. Elise Reed (+140)

Darian Weeks (-125) Yohan Lainesse (+105)