It took many dramatic twists and turns, but the road to UFC 279 finally looks clear. Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson headlines Saturday's pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Three main card fights were shuffled around on one day's notice to keep the event anchored.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Diaz was originally scheduled as this weekend's main event. Chiamaev missed the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds and Diaz reportedly refused to fight an overweight opponent. Matchmakers and fighters scrambled to make sense of the chaos. The result was what many online are celebrating as an improvement over the UFC's originally scheduled fight card. A firefight between fan-favorite veterans Diaz and Ferguson, plus an emotionally volatile contest between Chimaev and Kevin Holland are highlights of the new UFC 279 layout.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 279 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 279 prelims

Date: Sept. 10 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. for early prelims)

Channel: ESPNNews | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 279 main card

Date: Sept. 10 | Location: T-Mobile Arena

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 279 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 279 main card, odds