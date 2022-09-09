Thursday's press conference for UFC 279 was canceled at the last minute when arguments and physical confrontations between the fighters got out of hand. According to UFC president Dana White, Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev, both of whom are fighting on the card but not facing each other, were at the heart of the issue, forcing White and the UFC to cancel the conference before it truly began.

Holland is set to face Daniel Rodriguez on the card while Chimaev serves as one half of the main event opposite Nate Diaz.

According to multiple reports, once the scuffle began, Diaz's team got involved.

"S--- show. An absolute s--- show back there," White said as he canceled the event. "Ask them questions. There's lots of crazy s--- going on back there. ... Trust me when I tell you this is the right decision not to do this press conference right now. For everybody's safety, this is the right decision. I apologize."

White did say that Saturday's event will go ahead as planned.

In the aftermath, Holland sent a tweet seemingly making light of the situation.

"Just so everyone knows. I offered that clown a free beard trim," Holland wrote. "I don't know anywhere in the US that would offer that service free! I am precise I promise I would not knick him. At your service just like the hotel staff bro."