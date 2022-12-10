The vacant UFC light heavyweight championship is up for grabs on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 282. Former champion Jan Blachowicz is looking to regain the crown when he takes on surging top contender Magomed Ankalaev after injury forced Jiri Prochazka to vacate the belt.

In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett looks to continue growing into a status as one of the sport's fastest rising stars when he takes on Jared Gordon in lightweight action. Pimblett is riding a five-fight winning streak, which includes winning his first three trips to the UFC Octagon.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 282 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 282 prelims

Date: Dec. 10 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET for early prelims

Channel: ESPN2 | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 282 main card

Date: Dec. 10 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $74.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 282 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 282 main card, odds