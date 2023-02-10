Two of the UFC's best collide on Saturday night in a massive champion vs. champion superfight in the main event of UFC 284. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will move up to the lightweight division to challenge 155-pound champ Islam Makhachev.

The fight is the first defense of the lightweight title for Makhachev after winning the vacant belt against former champion Charles Oliveira. Volkanovski has never lost in the UFC Octagon while going undefeated for nearly a decade in his professional career.

With Volkanovski occupied, an interim featherweight champion will be crowned in the night's co-main event. Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will battle over the belt and a future shot at Volkanovski for the undisputed championship.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

UFC 284 fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Islam Makhachev (c) -410 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +320, lightweight championship

Yair Rodriguez -165 vs. Josh Emmett +140, interim featherweight championship

Jack Della Madalena -310 vs. Randy Brown +250, welterweights

Justin Tafa -125 vs. Parker Porter +105, heavyweights

Jimmy Crute -220 vs. Alonzo Menfield +180, light heavyweights

Tyson Pedro -240 vs. Zhang Mingyang +200, light heavyweights

Josh Culibao -115 vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan -105, featherweights

Kleydson Rodrigues -310 vs. Shannon Ross +250, flyweights



Jamie Mullarkey -260 vs. Francisco Prado +210, lightweights

Jack Jenkins -360 vs. Don Shainis +280, featherweights

Loma Lookboonmee -280 vs. Elise Reed +230, women's strawweights



Shane Young -135 vs. Blake Bilder +115, featherweights

Zubaira Tukhugov -550 vs. Elves Brenner +400, lightweights

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Shakiel Mahjouri (writer), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

UFC 284 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Mahjouri Mormile Wise Makhachev (c) vs. Volkanovski Makhachev Volkanovski Makhachev Makhachev Makhachev Rodriguez vs. Emmett Rodriguez Rodriguez Rodriguez Rodriguez Rodriguez Maddalena vs. Brown Maddalena Maddalena Maddalena Maddalena Maddalena Tafa vs. Porter Tafa Tafa Tafa Tafa Tafa Crute vs Menifield Crute Menifield Crute Crute Crute Records to date (2023)

4-1 4-1 3-2 3-2 3-2

Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

Campbell: Will size be the difference in Makhachev defending his lightweight title or is his combination of skills and the evolution of his striking enough on its own to outduel the wizardry of Volkanovski? The reality facing the reigning featherweight king is that we may never find out the answers to either scenario because Makhachev's wrestling attack really is that dominant. The disciple of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who will not be in Makhachev's corner at UFC 284, is dominant from both a technical standpoint and the relentlessly patient pursuit of a finish that looms over every fight. Volkanovski is closing in on the critical validation already of being considered an all-time great who is still in his prime but this matchup is just one bridge too far because Makhachev, the bigger man, is also that special.

Brookhouse: In some ways, this pick is something of a reaction to the disrespect shown toward Volkanovski by oddsmakers. Volkanovski has most of the tools you would want in a fighter made to beat Makhachev. His striking is crisp with a mix of feints, kicks and movement that takes time to figure out, only for him to then change his pacing and angles and force you into something of a reset. Volkanovski also has good counter-wrestling, submission defense and the ability to create scrambles when put into bad positions on the ground. Size is obviously an issue and Makhachev may be able to just bull forward and muscle Volkanovski around, but there's a good chance that Volkanovski works as a matador for the early rounds while trying to slowly tire his bigger opponent before taking the fight over in the second half.

Rodriguez vs. Emmett

Campbell: Rodriguez has always been that firecracker of future potential who never quite fully proved he could live up to the early hype surrounding just how exciting and unpredictable of an action star he could be. Against Chan Sung-Jung in 2019, Rodriguez was competitive but seemingly on his way to a loss until he landed the ultimate Hail Mary with one second left in a five-round fight. But he finally appeared to fully put it all together in a fight -- against former champion Max Holloway in 2021 -- that was technically a close decision loss but turned out to be nothing but a critical victory for the way he carried himself and the sustained danger he inflicted. That was his coming-of-age moment on the elite level and that momentum has carried him into an interim title fight. Rodriguez needs to avoid lingering in the pocket given the raw power of Emmett. But Emmett's biggest strength of durability can also be his biggest weakness, especially when the scar tissue receipts from previous wars come collecting at the worst moment. Rodriguez is the wrong fighter to come forward against in a straight line, which means that if Emmett can't control the pace and terms of the fight and is forced to chase, what he'll eventually find is his demise via pinpoint execution from a counter striker with fight-changing power.