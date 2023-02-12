Fighting in his fourth UFC bout, Jack Della Maddalena stood across the Octagon from the imposing 6-foot-3 welterweight frame of Randy Brown on the main card of Saturday's UFC 284. Facing his biggest step up in competition yet, Della Maddalena proved up to the task as he scored the first-round submission victory.

Della Maddalena came out patiently, circling and trying to figure out a way inside of Brown's long reach. Meanwhile, Brown flashed long punches and front kicks to try to keep Della Maddalena at distance.

Della Maddelena slowly cut the cage off, trapping Brown with his back to the fence. From there, it only took one right hand from Della Maddelena to turn Brown's legs to rubber, sending him face-planting to the canvas.

With Brown floored, Della Maddelena followed him down, landing some big strikes before locking in a rear-naked choke and squeezing for the finish at the 2:13 mark of the first round.

Della Maddelena ran his career record to 14-2, with his two career losses coming in his first two professional fights. All four of his UFC victories have come by stoppage.

Brown had his own four-fight winning streak snapped at the hands of Della Maddelena.