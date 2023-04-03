Israel Adesanya looks to reclaim his UFC middleweight championship and score an elusive win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Pereira defends his newly won middleweight title against Adesanya, someone he beat three times in combat sports, in Miami on Saturday.

Pereira and Adesanya fight for the second time in mixed martial arts in addition to two previous kickboxing fights. Pereira is a combined 3-0 against his rival, twice by come-from-behind knockout and once by a disputed decision. Pereira stopped Adesanya in November and further cemented himself as the only person to ever KO Adesanya in MMA or kickboxing. Despite Pereira's irrefutable success, Adesanya sits as a slight favorite on the strength of his well-roundedness and strong showings in the totality of their three fights.



Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

The co-main event is a hometown special. Miami native Jorge Masvidal is back in action, fighting for the first time in south Florida under the UFC banner, when he takes on top contender Gilbert Burns at welterweight. Masvidal, despite being on a three-fight losing streak in title fights, could end up near a fourth with a win over Burns given that Leon Edwards now holds the title and the two fighters have beef dating back to 2019.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 287 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 287 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya -140 vs. Alex Pereira (c) +120, middleweight championship

Gilbert Burns -500 vs. Jorge Masvidal +380, welterweights

Adrian Yanez -180 vs. Rob Font +155, bantamweights

Kevin Holland -260 vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio+210, welterweights

Raul Rosas Jr. -230 vs. Christian Rodriguez +190, bantamweights

Kelvin Gastelum -125 vs. Chris Curtis +105, middleweights

Luana Pinheiro -165 vs. Michelle Waterson +140, women's strawweights



Chase Sherman -260 vs. Chris Barnett +210, heavyweights

Joe Pyfer -190 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +160, middleweights

Loopy Godinez -270 vs. Cynthia Calvillo +220, women's strawweights

Ignacio Bahamondes -250 vs. Nikolas Motta +205, lightweights

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke -220 vs. Steve Garcia +180, featherweights

Jaqueline Amorim -250 vs. Sam Hughes +205, women's strawweights



UFC 287 info

Date: April 8



April 8 Location: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami



Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 287 countdown