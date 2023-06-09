Defending champion Amanda Nunes will try to retain her women's bantamweight crown when she faces Irene Aldana in the main event at UFC 289 card on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. Nunes regained her title at UFC 277 when she won by unanimous decision over Julianna Pena in a five-round match. She lost her bantamweight title to Pena at UFC 269 in December 2021. Pena won by submission with a rear-naked choke at 3:26 of the second round.

UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana preview

Since 2015, Nunes has worked her way to the top of her sport. The 35-year-old from Brazil is 13-1 with the lone loss coming against Pena. She has dominated both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions, winning and then retaining the bantamweight title five times, and winning and retaining the featherweight crown twice. She is the first woman in UFC to win two titles in two different divisions and hold them simultaneously.

She has earned several awards for her accomplishments, including 2016 Female Fighter of the Year, 2018 Female Fighter of the Year, 2018 Knockout of the Year, 2018 Upset of the Year and the 2019-July 2020 Female Fighter of the Year. She also holds the longest combined UFC title reign of all-time at 3,599 days. As of March 1, she is ranked No. 1 in the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings. She has compiled a 22-5 all-time record, including 13 wins by knockout.

Aldana, 35, from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, is 14-6 in her career, including eight wins by knockout, three by submission and three by decision. She is coming off back-to-back wins, including a third-round knockout over Macy Chiasson in a catchweight bout at UFC 279 on Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. That win earned her the Performance of the Night honor. She earned a TKO win over Yana Kunitskaya at 4:35 of the first round at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Aldana, who is fifth in the UFC bantamweight rankings, took an interest in mixed martial arts while she attended college. She turned pro in 2012 and had an impressive debut, knocking out Sandra del Rincon in just 15 seconds of the first round of her first fight. Although she is seeking her first UFC title, she is a two-time winner of Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night. You can see all of Marley's picks here.

Top UFC 289 expert picks

One of Marley's top UFC 289 picks: He is backing Adam Fugitt (+165) to pull off the upset of Mike Malott (-195) in a battle of welterweight contenders.

Fugitt, 34, from the United States, has a 9-3 MMA record since turning pro in 2016, including five wins by knockout, three by submission and one by decision. He is coming off a knockout win at 4:36 of the first round over Yusaku Kinoshita at UFC Fight Night on February 4. He has won five of his last six bouts, splitting a pair of matches in 2022. He earned a first-round knockout in 43 seconds over Solomon Renfro at LFA 125: Amorim vs. Young before being knocked out at 1:09 of the third round at UFC Pena vs. Nunes 2.

Malott, 31, from Canada, is 9-1-1 in his career, which began in 2011. He has won his last five matches, including a first-round submission victory over Yohan Lainesse at UFC Fight Night: Muniz vs. Allen. He used an arm-triangle choke to earn the win at 4:15. The effort earned him the Performance of the Night.

"All 9 of Malott's wins are first-round finishes. I do think he is the better fighter in round 1 here, but I don't know that he is the better fighter if it makes it out of that round, so I will not be laying this money line price on him. Fugitt can hang on the feet but, if he lands takedowns after that first round, it could be a clear two rounds for him. I will go ahead and sign with the underdog because of the line and I'll take him by decision or a late finish," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

Maria Oliveira (-105) vs. Diana Belbita (-115)

David Dvorak (-270) vs. Steve Erceg (+220)

Blake Bilder (-240) vs. Kyle Nelson (+196)

Quileng Aori (-120) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+100)

Miranda Maverick (-320) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (+250)

Nassourdine Imavov (-155) vs. Chris Curtis (+130)

Marc-Andre Barriault (-135) vs. Eryk Anders (+115)

Dan Ige (-260) vs. Nate Landwehr (+210)

Mike Malott (-195) vs. Adam Fugitt (+165)

Charles Oliveira (+126) vs. Benell Dariush (-150)

Amanda Nunes (-320) vs. Irene Aldana (+250)