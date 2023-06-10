Amanda Nunes says she still has plenty of motivation left, and the two-division champion intends to prove it on Saturday in the main event of UFC 289 when she takes on rising prospect Irene Aldana. The five-round bantamweight title fight will anchor the main UFC 289 card starting at 10 p.m. ET from Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Many observers questioned whether Nunes was still committed to the sport following a lackluster performance in a loss to Julianna Pena in December 2021. Not only did she redeem that defeat with a dominant performance, but Nunes also told the media this week she intends to enhance her legacy as the top MMA women's fighter of all time with more title defenses. Aldana is a first-time title challenger who has won four of her past five fights ahead of UFC 289.

Nunes is a -320 favorite (risk $320 to win $100), while Aldana comes back at +265 in the latest UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, ranked lightweight contenders will meet with a potential title shot at stake as former champion Charles Oliveira (+125) takes on No. 4-ranked contender Beneil Dariush (-145). Before finalizing any UFC 289 picks of your own, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly analytical UFC bettor who profited more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022. This includes a documented 24-14 record on his well-respected, two-leg parlays. Every pick was documented on his public Instagram account.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

In his SportsLine debut for UFC 283 in January, Vithlani swept the main card and his predictions included advising SportsLine members to back Jamahal Hill (-125) against Glover Teixeira (+105) for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana on deck, Vithlani has scoured the card top to bottom for value and released his top MMA picks. You can only see those picks at SportsLine.

UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana preview

Nunes (22-5) is universally regarded as the top female fighter in MMA history, and her journey is well-documented. She went 7-3 in her first 10 professional fights, but then rose to prominence behind a run in the UFC that has gone unmatched.

The Brazilian cemented her superstar status with a 48-second knockout of former champion Ronda Rousey in December 2016, and would win seven more fights before finally suffering a setback.

Nunes came out flat and was upset by an inspired Julianna Pena at UFC 269 in December 2021. The 35-year-old earned her revenge and reclaimed the bantamweight belt with a dominant decision against Pena in their rematch at UFC 277 last July. A trilogy match against Pena was originally scheduled for the main event on Saturday, but Pena had to withdraw because of an injury suffered in training camp.

That opened the door for Aldana (14-6), who lost her first two UFC fights by close decisions before winning five of her next six to emerge as a legitimate title-contender. The 35-year-old Mexican fighter is widely regarded as one of the best boxers in the women's game to go along with a serviceable ground game.

Her durability and resilience have often drawn comparisons to Nunes, who insists she remains as motivated as ever to remain at the top of the sport. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

UFC 289 predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 289 predictions here: He is going with Miranda Maverick (-295) to get her hand raised against Jasmine Jasudavicius (+245) in a matchup of women's flyweight prospects.

Maverick (11-4) is an ace grappler who joined the UFC as a celebrated prospect following a strong run in the Invicta FC promotion. The 25-year-old won her two fights with the promotion before suffering back-to-back close decision losses to fellow prospects Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield, but she has since rebounded with two consecutive victories.

Jasudavicius (8-2) is a striking specialist and "Dana White's Contender Series" alum who has won two of three outings since joining the promotion. The Canadian fighter is looking to build off a decision victory against Gabriella Fernandes in February.

"I feel Maverick holds a big striking advantage in this matchup. Jasudavicius is a capable wrestler and will also be the longer, rangier striker. But Maverick will easily close the distance and land combinations and takedowns of her own," Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more UFC 289 picks at SportsLine.

How to make UFC 289 picks and bets

Vithlani also has strong picks for Nunes vs. Aldana other bouts on the UFC 289 card. He's also backing a fighter who "has long been criminally underrated" to emerge with a dominant victory. Those picks are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana, and which fighter is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 289, all from the MMA expert who profited more than $6,200 in 2022, and find out.

UFC 289 odds, fight card:

See full UFC 289 picks, predictions, and best bets here.

Amanda Nunes (-320) vs. Irene Aldana (+265)

Charles Oliveira (+125) vs. Beniel Dariush (-145)

Mike Malott (-205) vs. Adam Fugitt (+175)

Dan Ige (-250) vs. Nate Landwehr (+210)

Marc-Andre Barriault (-145) vs. Eryk Anders (+125)

Nassourdine Imavov (-145) vs. Chris Curtis (+125)

Jasmine Jasdavicius (+245) vs. Miranda Maverick (-295)

Aiemann Zahabi (+105) vs. Aori Qileng (-125)

Kyle Nelson (+200) vs. Blake Bilder (-240)

David Dvorak (-320) vs. Steve Erceg (+275)

Diana Belbita (-110) vs. Maria Oliveira (-110)