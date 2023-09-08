The UFC is heading back Down Under. The promotion returns to Sydney, Australia on Saturday night for UFC 293, headlined by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looking to defend his title against Sean Strickland in the main event. The fight kicks off Adesanya's second reign as king at 185 pounds after recapturing the belt with a massive knockout of Alex Pereira in April.

The fight came together hastily after it became apparent that top contender Dricus du Plessis could not make the quick turnaround after beating Robert Whittaker during International Fight Week in July. Strickland was in the right place at the right time and is set to challenge for the title after rattling off wins against Abusupiyan Magomedov and Nassourdine Imavov. Strickland has trained periodically with Pereira after suffering a KO loss to him last year.

It's far from the deepest undercard UFC has ever put together, but the matchups could still produce some fireworks for the Aussie crowd. Look no further than the co-main event where native son Tai Tuivasa is back against hard-hitting Russian heavyweight Alexander Volkov. Plus, more heavyweights help fill out the main card when Justin Tafa returns to take on Austen Lane in a rematch from earlier this year where an early eye poke resulted in a no contest.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 293 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 293 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya -650 vs. Sean Strickland +460, middleweight title

Alexander Volkov -250 vs. Tai Tuivasa +205, heavyweights

Manel Kape -380 vs. Felipe Dos Santos +300, flyweights

Justin Tafa -220 vs. Austen Lane +180, heavyweights

Anton Turkalj -120 vs. Tyson Pedro +100, light heavyweights

Carlos Ulberg -270 vs. Da Woon Jung +220, light heavyweights

Jack Jenkins -210 vs. Chepe Mariscal +175, featherweights

Jamie Mullarkey -260 vs. John Makdessi +210, lightweights

Nasrat Haqparast -475 vs. Landon Quinones +360, lightweights

Charlie Radtke -300 vs. Mike Diamond +240, welterweights

Shane Young -170 vs. Gabriel Miranda +145, featherweights



Kevin Jousset -155 vs. Kiefer Crosbie +130, welterweights

UFC 293 info

Date: Sept. 9



Sept. 9 Location: Qudos Bank Arena -- Sydney, Australia



Qudos Bank Arena -- Sydney, Australia Start time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

10 p.m. ET (main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 293 Countdown

