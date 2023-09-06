Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland headlines UFC 293 in Sydney on Saturday. While it's certainly the weekend's most high-profile fight, it's only one of a dozen on the UFC card.

UFC 293 is an event short on stakes and name value but there is fun to be had. The promotion returns to Sydney with a card chock-full of Oceanic fighters, including Tai Tuivasa and Carlos Ulberg. Both men possess serious knockout power and are paired against opponents who pack plenty of heat.

Take a closer look at three fights worth your time on Saturday beyond the main event.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Tuivasa vs. Volkov is not a significant pay-per-view co-main event, but it sure is fun. Tuivasa is one of UFC's more popular fighters: a colorful personality with rattling KO power. Coming off consecutive stoppage losses to top contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Ciryl Gane, it's imperative that Tuivasa rekindles the magic of his five-fight finishing run. Standing across from him is a suitable challenge. Former Bellator and M-1 heavyweight champion Volkov is coming off two first-round KOs and has only lost to elite heavyweights like Gane, Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes in recent years. A win for Tuivasa could kickstart his image recovery; meanwhile, a victory for Volkov would be his biggest in the UFC and put him one step behind the division's top challengers.

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da un Jung



A KO is on the agenda whenever Ulberg and Jung fight. Ulberg is a promising light heavyweight contender with four straight wins in UFC and three consecutive first-round stoppages. Jung is on a slide after consecutive losses to Devin Clark and Dustin Jacoby, but he's always a threat on the feet. An interesting throughline to the fight is that Jung has a KO win over Kennedy Nzechukwu, the only person to stop or defeat Ulberg. Do not expect this preliminary headliner to go the distance.

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos

Kape was originally scheduled to face Kai Kara-France on Saturday, a solid piece of matchmaking. Kape vs. Kara-France would have provided the winner ammunition in a title chase. Instead, dos Santos makes his UFC debut with a 7-0 record against the toughest test of his career. Kape should mop the floor with dos Santos, but it should be fun while it lasts considering each man has finished all but two of their respective pro fights.