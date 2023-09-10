Tyson Pedro does not win every fight, but he always wins with a finish. That trend continued on Saturday as Pedro scored a 10th career stoppage in as many victories against Anton Turkalj at UFC 293.

Pedro has always been an offensive threat, but his patience and shot selection were on display in Sydney. Pedro stunned Turkalj in Round 1 with a picture-perfect one-two and picked him apart with a follow-up combination. Instead of forcing the stoppage, Pedro pressured his opponent and waited for the perfect countershot. He found his opening a few seconds later and put the finishing touches on Turkalj. He now boasts five knockouts and five submissions across 10 professional wins.

Pedro (10-4) has won three of his last four fights, a mirror image of the 1-3 stretch he was on prior to that. Pedro linked up with City Kickboxing, the same camp that trains UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, a few years ago and it appears to be serving him well.

Turkalj is not so fortunate. The Swedish fighter has lost all three of his UFC fights after being signed off a winning effort on "Contender Series." It's entirely possible that he will be released by the UFC after failing to impress for the third consecutive time.

CBS Sports will also have live coverage of the fight with round-by-round scoring and blow-by-blow updates to keep you up to date throughout the night.