UFC divisional rankings: Alexander Volkanovski the king at featherweight, Colby Covington drops

The rankings saw movements following an eventful UFC 245 card in Las Vegas this past weekend

With 14 ranked fighters in action at last weekend's UFC 245, there was plenty of movement across a number of divisions. Most importantly, featherweight has a new No. 1-ranked fighter as Alexander Volkanovski executed a brilliant game plan to score a decision victory over former champ Max Holloway. Kamaru Usman remained on top of the welterweight division with his fifth-round stoppage of Colby Covington. Covington, however, only dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 following the loss. Similarly, Amanda Nunes' defeat of Germaine de Randamie kept Nunes on top at women's bantamweight while de Randamie dropped just one spot. 

Other big movers in the rankings this week included Irene Aldana rising from No. 9 to No. 4 at women's bantamweight with a knockout of Ketlen Viera, who slipped from No. 3 to 8 in defeat, and Brandon Moreno moving up at flyweight from No. 9 to No. 6 with his win over Kai Kara-France, who dropped from No. 6 to No. 9 in the division.

The Dec. 21 UFC Fight Night 165 card features four ranked CBS Sports fighters:

  • Featherweight: No. 5 Frankie Edgar vs. No. 7 Chan Sung Jung

  • Light heavyweight: No. 8 Volkan Oezdemir vs. No. 9 Aleksandar Rakić

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Joseph Benavidez

28-5

3. Jussier Formiga

23-6

4. Deivieson Figueiredo

16-1

5. Brandon Moreno

16-5

6. Alexandre Pantoja

21-4

7. Matt Schnell

14-4

9. Kai Kara-France

20-8

10. Rogerio Bontorin

16-1

Bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Henry Cejudo (c)

15-2

2. Petr Yan

14-1

3. Aljamain Sterling

18-3

T4. Marlon Moraes

23-6-1

T4. Cory Sandhagen

12-1

6. Pedro Munhoz

18-4

7. Jimmie Rivera

22-4

T8. Raphael Assuncao

27-7

T8. TJ Dillashaw

16-4

10. Song Yadong

15-4-1

Featherweight

Fighter

Record

1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)

22-1

2. Max Holloway

21-5

3. Brian Ortega

14-1

4. Zabit Magomedsharipov

17-1

T5. Frankie Edgar

23-7-1

T5. Yair Rodriguez

12-2

7. Korean Zombie

15-5

8. Shane Burgos

13-1

9. Jeremy Stephens

28-17

10. Josh Emmett

15-2

Lightweight

Fighter

Record

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)

28-0

2. Tony Ferguson

25-3

3. Dustin Poirier

25-6

4. Justin Gaethje

21-2

5. Conor McGregor

21-4

6. Dan Hooker

19-8

7. Paul Felder

17-4

8. Donald Cerrone

36-13

9. Kevin Lee

18-5

10. Al Iaquinta

14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter

Record

1. Kamaru Usman (c)

16-1

2. Jorge Masvidal

35-13

3. Colby Covington

15-2

4. Leon Edwards

18-3

5. Tyron Woodley

19-4-1

6. Nate Diaz

20-12

7.Stephen Thompson

15-4-1

T8. Santiago Ponzinibbio

27-3

T8. Demian Maia

28-9

10. Rafael dos Anjos

29-12

Middleweight

Fighter

Record

1. Israel Adesanya (c)

18-0

2. Paulo Costa

13-0

3. Robert Whittaker

20-5

4. Yoel Romero

13-4

5. Jared Cannonier

13-4

6. Derek Brunson

20-7

7. Kelvin Gastelum

15-5

8. Jack Hermansson

20-5

9. Darren Till

18-2-1

10. Uriah Hall

15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Jon Jones (c)

25-1

2. Dominick Reyes

12-0

3. Jan Blachowicz

25-8

4. Thiago Santos

21-7

5. Corey Anderson

13-4

6. Anthony Smith

32-14

7. Glover Teixeira

30-7

8. Volkan Oezdemir

16-4

9. Aleksandr Rakic

12-1

10. Johnny Walker

17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Stipe Miocic (c)

19-3

2. Daniel Cormier

22-2

3. Francis Ngannou

14-3

4. Junior dos Santos

21-6

5. Curtis Blaydes

12-2

6. Derrick Lewis

21-7

T7. Alexander Volkov

31-7

T7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10-0

9. Walt Harris

13-7

10. Alistair Overeem

45-18

Women's strawweight

Fighter

Record

1. Weili Zhang (c) 

20-1

2. Jessica Andrade

20-7

3. Tatiana Suarez

8-0

4. Joanna Jedzejczyk

16-3

5. Claudia Gadelha

17-4

6. Nina Ansaroff 

10-6

7. Carla Esparza

14-6

8. Michelle Waterson

17-7

9. Cynthia Carvalho

8-1

10. Rose Namajunas

8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter

Record

1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)

18-3

2. Katlyn Chookagin

12-2

3. Joanne Calderwood

14-4

4. Maycee Barber

8-0

5. Jessica Eye

14-7

Women's bantamweight

Fighter

Record

1. Amanda Nunes (c)

19-4

2. Aspen Ladd

9-1

3. Germaine de Randamie

9-4

4. Irene Aldana

11-5

5. Holly Holm 

12-5

6. Julianna Pena

9-3

7. Raquel Pennington

10-5

8. Ketlen Vieira

10-1

9. Yana Kunitskaya

12-5

10. Sara McMann

11-5

