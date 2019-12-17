UFC divisional rankings: Alexander Volkanovski the king at featherweight, Colby Covington drops

With 14 ranked fighters in action at last weekend's UFC 245, there was plenty of movement across a number of divisions. Most importantly, featherweight has a new No. 1-ranked fighter as Alexander Volkanovski executed a brilliant game plan to score a decision victory over former champ Max Holloway. Kamaru Usman remained on top of the welterweight division with his fifth-round stoppage of Colby Covington. Covington, however, only dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 following the loss. Similarly, Amanda Nunes' defeat of Germaine de Randamie kept Nunes on top at women's bantamweight while de Randamie dropped just one spot.

Other big movers in the rankings this week included Irene Aldana rising from No. 9 to No. 4 at women's bantamweight with a knockout of Ketlen Viera, who slipped from No. 3 to 8 in defeat, and Brandon Moreno moving up at flyweight from No. 9 to No. 6 with his win over Kai Kara-France, who dropped from No. 6 to No. 9 in the division.

The Dec. 21 UFC Fight Night 165 card features four ranked CBS Sports fighters:

Featherweight: No. 5 Frankie Edgar vs. No. 7 Chan Sung Jung

Light heavyweight: No. 8 Volkan Oezdemir vs. No. 9 Aleksandar Rakić

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of the monumental UFC 244 event on Saturday night.

For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Joseph Benavidez 28-5 3. Jussier Formiga 23-6 4. Deivieson Figueiredo 16-1 5. Brandon Moreno 16-5 6. Alexandre Pantoja 21-4 7. Matt Schnell 14-4 8. Matt Schnell 14-4 9. Kai Kara-France 20-8 10. Rogerio Bontorin 16-1

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Henry Cejudo (c) 15-2 2. Petr Yan 14-1 3. Aljamain Sterling 18-3 T4. Marlon Moraes 23-6-1 T4. Cory Sandhagen 12-1 6. Pedro Munhoz 18-4 7. Jimmie Rivera 22-4 T8. Raphael Assuncao 27-7 T8. TJ Dillashaw 16-4 10. Song Yadong 15-4-1

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 21-5 3. Brian Ortega 14-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 17-1 T5. Frankie Edgar 23-7-1 T5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 7. Korean Zombie 15-5 8. Shane Burgos 13-1 9. Jeremy Stephens 28-17 10. Josh Emmett 15-2

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 28-0 2. Tony Ferguson 25-3 3. Dustin Poirier 25-6 4. Justin Gaethje 21-2 5. Conor McGregor 21-4 6. Dan Hooker 19-8 7. Paul Felder 17-4 8. Donald Cerrone 36-13 9. Kevin Lee 18-5 10. Al Iaquinta 14-6-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 16-1 2. Jorge Masvidal 35-13 3. Colby Covington 15-2 4. Leon Edwards 18-3 5. Tyron Woodley 19-4-1 6. Nate Diaz 20-12 7.Stephen Thompson 15-4-1 T8. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 T8. Demian Maia 28-9 10. Rafael dos Anjos 29-12

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 18-0 2. Paulo Costa 13-0 3. Robert Whittaker 20-5 4. Yoel Romero 13-4 5. Jared Cannonier 13-4 6. Derek Brunson 20-7 7. Kelvin Gastelum 15-5 8. Jack Hermansson 20-5 9. Darren Till 18-2-1 10. Uriah Hall 15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jon Jones (c) 25-1 2. Dominick Reyes 12-0 3. Jan Blachowicz 25-8 4. Thiago Santos 21-7 5. Corey Anderson 13-4 6. Anthony Smith 32-14 7. Glover Teixeira 30-7 8. Volkan Oezdemir 16-4 9. Aleksandr Rakic 12-1 10. Johnny Walker 17-4

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 19-3 2. Daniel Cormier 22-2 3. Francis Ngannou 14-3 4. Junior dos Santos 21-6 5. Curtis Blaydes 12-2 6. Derrick Lewis 21-7 T7. Alexander Volkov 31-7 T7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 10-0 9. Walt Harris 13-7 10. Alistair Overeem 45-18

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 20-1 2. Jessica Andrade 20-7 3. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 4. Joanna Jedzejczyk 16-3 5. Claudia Gadelha 17-4 6. Nina Ansaroff 10-6 7. Carla Esparza 14-6 8. Michelle Waterson 17-7 9. Cynthia Carvalho 8-1 10. Rose Namajunas 8-4

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 18-3 2. Katlyn Chookagin 12-2 3. Joanne Calderwood 14-4 4. Maycee Barber 8-0 5. Jessica Eye 14-7

Women's bantamweight