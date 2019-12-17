UFC divisional rankings: Alexander Volkanovski the king at featherweight, Colby Covington drops
The rankings saw movements following an eventful UFC 245 card in Las Vegas this past weekend
With 14 ranked fighters in action at last weekend's UFC 245, there was plenty of movement across a number of divisions. Most importantly, featherweight has a new No. 1-ranked fighter as Alexander Volkanovski executed a brilliant game plan to score a decision victory over former champ Max Holloway. Kamaru Usman remained on top of the welterweight division with his fifth-round stoppage of Colby Covington. Covington, however, only dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 following the loss. Similarly, Amanda Nunes' defeat of Germaine de Randamie kept Nunes on top at women's bantamweight while de Randamie dropped just one spot.
Other big movers in the rankings this week included Irene Aldana rising from No. 9 to No. 4 at women's bantamweight with a knockout of Ketlen Viera, who slipped from No. 3 to 8 in defeat, and Brandon Moreno moving up at flyweight from No. 9 to No. 6 with his win over Kai Kara-France, who dropped from No. 6 to No. 9 in the division.
The Dec. 21 UFC Fight Night 165 card features four ranked CBS Sports fighters:
Featherweight: No. 5 Frankie Edgar vs. No. 7 Chan Sung Jung
Light heavyweight: No. 8 Volkan Oezdemir vs. No. 9 Aleksandar Rakić
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
|15-2
2. Joseph Benavidez
|28-5
3. Jussier Formiga
|23-6
4. Deivieson Figueiredo
|16-1
5. Brandon Moreno
|16-5
6. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-4
7. Matt Schnell
|14-4
9. Kai Kara-France
|20-8
10. Rogerio Bontorin
|16-1
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Henry Cejudo (c)
15-2
2. Petr Yan
14-1
3. Aljamain Sterling
18-3
T4. Marlon Moraes
23-6-1
T4. Cory Sandhagen
12-1
6. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
7. Jimmie Rivera
22-4
T8. Raphael Assuncao
27-7
T8. TJ Dillashaw
16-4
10. Song Yadong
15-4-1
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-5
3. Brian Ortega
14-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
17-1
T5. Frankie Edgar
23-7-1
T5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
7. Korean Zombie
15-5
8. Shane Burgos
13-1
9. Jeremy Stephens
28-17
10. Josh Emmett
15-2
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Tony Ferguson
25-3
3. Dustin Poirier
25-6
4. Justin Gaethje
21-2
5. Conor McGregor
21-4
6. Dan Hooker
19-8
7. Paul Felder
17-4
8. Donald Cerrone
36-13
9. Kevin Lee
18-5
10. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
16-1
2. Jorge Masvidal
35-13
3. Colby Covington
15-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Tyron Woodley
19-4-1
6. Nate Diaz
20-12
7.Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
T8. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
T8. Demian Maia
28-9
10. Rafael dos Anjos
29-12
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
18-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Yoel Romero
13-4
5. Jared Cannonier
13-4
6. Derek Brunson
20-7
7. Kelvin Gastelum
15-5
8. Jack Hermansson
20-5
9. Darren Till
18-2-1
10. Uriah Hall
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
25-1
2. Dominick Reyes
12-0
3. Jan Blachowicz
25-8
4. Thiago Santos
21-7
5. Corey Anderson
13-4
6. Anthony Smith
32-14
7. Glover Teixeira
30-7
8. Volkan Oezdemir
16-4
9. Aleksandr Rakic
12-1
10. Johnny Walker
17-4
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
19-3
2. Daniel Cormier
22-2
3. Francis Ngannou
14-3
4. Junior dos Santos
21-6
5. Curtis Blaydes
12-2
6. Derrick Lewis
21-7
T7. Alexander Volkov
31-7
T7. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
10-0
9. Walt Harris
13-7
10. Alistair Overeem
45-18
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
20-1
2. Jessica Andrade
20-7
3. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
4. Joanna Jedzejczyk
16-3
5. Claudia Gadelha
17-4
6. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
7. Carla Esparza
14-6
8. Michelle Waterson
17-7
9. Cynthia Carvalho
8-1
10. Rose Namajunas
8-4
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
18-3
2. Katlyn Chookagin
12-2
3. Joanne Calderwood
14-4
4. Maycee Barber
8-0
5. Jessica Eye
14-7
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
19-4
2. Aspen Ladd
9-1
3. Germaine de Randamie
9-4
4. Irene Aldana
11-5
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Raquel Pennington
10-5
8. Ketlen Vieira
10-1
9. Yana Kunitskaya
12-5
10. Sara McMann
11-5
