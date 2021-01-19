The UFC has returned to Fight Island, and with this trip comes the potential start of a new era at lightweight. With the future of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov uncertain, two 155-pound clashes at the Jan. 23 UFC 257 event could begin to shape the new look of the division. But, before fans are treated to the big pay-per-view event, there's a Jan. 20 afternoon card on Yas Island headlined by a clash at welterweight between No. 7-ranked Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny.

In the main event of UFC 257, Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time since January 2020. McGregor, ranked No. 5 at lightweight, will face No. 1 ranked Dustin Poirier. The pair previously met in a 2014 clash at featherweight with McGregor picking up the win by TKO in less that two minutes.

In the co-main event, No. 4-ranked lightweight Dan Hooker will welcome Michael Chandler to the Octagon. Chandler is a former Bellator champion and one of the most exciting UFC signings in recent history. A win over Hooker would propel Chandler into the lightweight top five in just his first fight in the promotion.

Wednesday's UFC Fight Night card features two fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

Welterweight: No. 7 Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny

Saturday's UFC 257 card features four fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo 20-1-1 2. Brandon Moreno 18-5-2 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Joseph Benavidez 28-7 T5. Matt Schnell 14-4 T5. Alexandre Pantoja 21-5 7. Kai Kara-France 21-8 8. Alex Perez 24-6 9. Jussier Formiga 23-8 10. Raulian Paiva 19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan (c) 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling 19-3 3. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 4. Cory Sandhagen 13-2 5. Marlon Moraes 23-7-1 6. Jimmie Rivera 23-4 7. Pedro Munhoz 18-5 8. Frankie Edgar 24-8-1 9. Raphael Assuncao 27-8 10. Merab Dvalishvili 12-4

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 22-6 3. Brian Ortega 15-1 4. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Korean Zombie 16-6 7. Calvin Kattar 22-5 8. Josh Emmett 16-2 9. Dan Ige 14-3 10. Shane Burgos 13-2

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Dustin Poirier 26-6 2. Justin Gaethje 22-3 3. Charles Oliveira 30-8 4. Dan Hooker 20-9 5. Conor McGregor 22-4 6. Tony Ferguson 26-5 7. Rafael dos Anjos 30-13 8. Paul Felder 17-6 T9. Drew Dober 23-9 10. Islam Makhachev 18-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 17-1 2. Gilbert Burns 19-3 3. Colby Covington 16-2 4. Leon Edwards 18-3 5. Jorge Masvidal 35-14 6. Stephen Thompson 16-4-1 7. Michael Chiesa 17-4 8. Geoff Neal 13-3 9. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 10. Vicente Luque 19-7-1

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 20-0 2. Robert Whittaker 22-5 3. Paulo Costa 13-1 4. Jared Cannonier 13-5 5. Derek Brunson 21-7 6. Marvin Vettori 16-4-1 7. Darren Till 18-2-1 8. Kevin Holland 21-5 9. Jack Hermansson 21-6 10. Edmen Shahbayan 11-1

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jan Blachowicz (c) 27-8 2. Dominick Reyes 12-2 3. Glover Teixeira 32-7 4. Thiago Santos 21-8 5. Aleksandar Rakic 13-2 6. Anthony Smith 34-16 7. Nikita Krylov 26-7 8. Jiri Prochazka 27-3-1 9. Johnny Walker 18-5 10. Misha Cirkunov 15-5

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 20-3 2. Francis Ngannou 15-3 3. Curtis Blaydes 14-2 4. Derrick Lewis 24-7 5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-1 6. Alistair Overeem 47-18 7. Alexander Volkov 32-8 8. Aleksei Oleinik 59-14-1 T9. Cyril Gane 7-0 T9. Walt Harris 13-9

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 21-1 2. Rose Namajunas 9-4 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 5. Jessica Andrade 20-8 6. Carla Esparza 17-6 7. Yan Xiaonan 13-1 8. Amanda Ribas 10-1 9. Michelle Waterson 18-8 10. Claudia Gadelha 18-5

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 20-3 2. Jessica Andrade 21-8 3. Lauren Murphy 14-4 4. Katlyn Chookagian 15-4 5. Jennifer Maia 18-7-1

Women's bantamweight