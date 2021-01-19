The UFC has returned to Fight Island, and with this trip comes the potential start of a new era at lightweight. With the future of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov uncertain, two 155-pound clashes at the Jan. 23 UFC 257 event could begin to shape the new look of the division. But, before fans are treated to the big pay-per-view event, there's a Jan. 20 afternoon card on Yas Island headlined by a clash at welterweight between No. 7-ranked Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny.
In the main event of UFC 257, Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time since January 2020. McGregor, ranked No. 5 at lightweight, will face No. 1 ranked Dustin Poirier. The pair previously met in a 2014 clash at featherweight with McGregor picking up the win by TKO in less that two minutes.
In the co-main event, No. 4-ranked lightweight Dan Hooker will welcome Michael Chandler to the Octagon. Chandler is a former Bellator champion and one of the most exciting UFC signings in recent history. A win over Hooker would propel Chandler into the lightweight top five in just his first fight in the promotion.
Wednesday's UFC Fight Night card features two fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Welterweight: No. 7 Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny
- Flyweight: No. 5 Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam
Saturday's UFC 257 card features four fights involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Lightweight: No. 1 Dustin Poirier vs. No. 5 Conor McGregor
- Lightweight: No. 4 Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler
- Women's Strawweight: No. 8 Amanda Ribas vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Women's Bantamweight: No. 7 Julianna Pena vs. No. 10 Sara McMann
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo
|20-1-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|18-5-2
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Joseph Benavidez
|28-7
T5. Matt Schnell
|14-4
T5. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-5
7. Kai Kara-France
|21-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-6
9. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
10. Raulian Paiva
|19-3
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan (c)
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling
19-3
3. Cody Garbrandt
12-3
4. Cory Sandhagen
13-2
5. Marlon Moraes
23-7-1
6. Jimmie Rivera
23-4
7. Pedro Munhoz
18-5
8. Frankie Edgar
24-8-1
9. Raphael Assuncao
27-8
10. Merab Dvalishvili
12-4
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
22-6
3. Brian Ortega
15-1
4. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Korean Zombie
16-6
7. Calvin Kattar
22-5
8. Josh Emmett
16-2
9. Dan Ige
14-3
10. Shane Burgos
13-2
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Dustin Poirier
26-6
2. Justin Gaethje
22-3
3. Charles Oliveira
30-8
4. Dan Hooker
20-9
5. Conor McGregor
22-4
6. Tony Ferguson
26-5
7. Rafael dos Anjos
30-13
8. Paul Felder
17-6
T9. Drew Dober
23-9
10. Islam Makhachev
18-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
17-1
2. Gilbert Burns
19-3
3. Colby Covington
16-2
4. Leon Edwards
18-3
5. Jorge Masvidal
35-14
6. Stephen Thompson
16-4-1
7. Michael Chiesa
17-4
8. Geoff Neal
13-3
9. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
10. Vicente Luque
19-7-1
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
20-0
2. Robert Whittaker
22-5
3. Paulo Costa
13-1
4. Jared Cannonier
13-5
5. Derek Brunson
21-7
6. Marvin Vettori
16-4-1
7. Darren Till
18-2-1
8. Kevin Holland
21-5
9. Jack Hermansson
21-6
10. Edmen Shahbayan
11-1
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jan Blachowicz (c)
27-8
2. Dominick Reyes
12-2
3. Glover Teixeira
32-7
4. Thiago Santos
21-8
5. Aleksandar Rakic
13-2
6. Anthony Smith
34-16
7. Nikita Krylov
26-7
8. Jiri Prochazka
27-3-1
9. Johnny Walker
18-5
10. Misha Cirkunov
15-5
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
20-3
2. Francis Ngannou
15-3
3. Curtis Blaydes
14-2
4. Derrick Lewis
24-7
5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
11-1
6. Alistair Overeem
47-18
7. Alexander Volkov
32-8
8. Aleksei Oleinik
59-14-1
T9. Cyril Gane
7-0
T9. Walt Harris
13-9
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
21-1
2. Rose Namajunas
9-4
3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
4. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
5. Jessica Andrade
20-8
6. Carla Esparza
17-6
7. Yan Xiaonan
13-1
8. Amanda Ribas
10-1
9. Michelle Waterson
18-8
10. Claudia Gadelha
18-5
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
20-3
2. Jessica Andrade
21-8
3. Lauren Murphy
14-4
4. Katlyn Chookagian
15-4
5. Jennifer Maia
18-7-1
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
20-4
2. Germaine de Randamie
10-4
3. Holly Holm
14-5
4. Aspen Ladd
9-1
5. Irene Aldana
12-6
6. Yana Kunitskaya
13-5
7. Julianna Pena
9-4
8. Ketlen Vieira
11-1
9. Julia Avila
8-2
10. Sara McMann
12-5