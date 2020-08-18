Over the past two weeks, the UFC heavyweight division has received a bit of a shakeup. But no single moment has altered the division like Daniel Cormier's retirement after losing his rubber match with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 252.
The competitive third fight between Cormier and Miocic resulted in Miocic cementing his spot atop the division with a unanimous decision victory. After the fight, Cormier announced he would not compete again as he only wanted to fight for championships and did not see another title fight in his future. As such, Cormier has been removed from the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings.
On the same card, Jairzinho Rozenstruik scored a big knockout win over former UFC heavyweight champ Junior Dos Santos. With the win, Rozenstruik moved from No. 10 to No. 5, while Dos Santos dropped from No. 5 to No. 8.
Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Munhoz card features just one fight involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:
- Bantamweight: No. 5 Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.
For Brian Campbell's updated Pound for Pound Rankings, click here.
Flyweight
Fighter
|Record
1. Deivieson Figueiredo
|18-1
2. Brandon Moreno
|17-5
3. Askar Askarov
|12-0-1
4. Matt Schnell
|14-4
5. Joseph Benavidez
|28-7
6. Alexandre Pantoja
|21-5
7. Kai Kara-France
|21-8
8. Alex Perez
|24-5
T9. Jussier Formiga
|23-8
T9. Raulian Paiva
|19-3
Bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Petr Yan (c)
15-1
2. Aljamain Sterling
19-3
3. Marlon Moraes
23-6-1
4. Cody Garbrandt
12-3
5. Pedro Munhoz
18-4
6. Cory Sandhagen
12-2
7. Jimmie Rivera
23-4
8. Raphael Assuncao
27-8
9. Marlon Vera
16-6-1
10. Merab Dvalishvili
12-4
Featherweight
Fighter
Record
1. Alexander Volkanovski (c)
22-1
2. Max Holloway
21-6
T3. Korean Zombie
16-5
T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
18-1
5. Yair Rodriguez
12-2
6. Josh Emmett
16-2
7. Calvin Kattar
22-4
8. Dan Ige
14-3
9. Shane Burgos
13-2
10. Jeremy Stephens
28-18
Lightweight
Fighter
Record
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c)
28-0
2. Justin Gaethje
22-2
T3. Tony Ferguson
25-4
T3. Dustin Poirier
26-6
5. Dan Hooker
20-9
6. Conor McGregor
21-4
7. Charles Oliveira
29-8
8. Paul Felder
17-5
9. Al Iaquinta
14-6-1
10. Islam Makhachev
18-1
Welterweight
Fighter
Record
1. Kamaru Usman (c)
17-1
2. Gilbert Burns
19-3
3. Leon Edwards
18-3
4. Colby Covington
15-2
5. Jorge Masvidal
35-14
6. Stephen Thompson
15-4-1
7. Tyron Woodley
19-5-1
8. Geoff Neal
13-2
9. Santiago Ponzinibbio
27-3
10. Michael Chiesa
17-4
Middleweight
Fighter
Record
1. Israel Adesanya (c)
19-0
2. Paulo Costa
13-0
3. Robert Whittaker
20-5
4. Jared Cannonier
13-4
5. Yoel Romero
13-5
6. Derek Brunson
21-7
7. Jack Hermansson
21-5
8. Darren Till
18-2-1
9. Edmen Shahbazyan
11-1
10. Uriah Hall
15-9
Light heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Jon Jones (c)
26-1
2. Jan Blachowicz
26-8
3. Dominick Reyes
12-1
4. Thiago Santos
21-7
5. Glover Teixeira
31-7
6. Anthony Smith
32-15
7. Aleksandr Rakic
12-2
8. Nikita Krylov
26-7
9. Jiri Prochazka
27-3-1
10. Johnny Walker
17-5
Heavyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Stipe Miocic (c)
20-3
2. Francis Ngannou
15-3
3. Curtis Blaydes
14-2
4. Derrick Lewis
24-7
5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
11-1
6. Alistair Overeem
46-18
7. Alexander Volkov
31-8
8. Junior Dos Santos
21-8
9. Walt Harris
13-8
10. Aleksei Oleinik
59-14-1
Women's strawweight
Fighter
Record
1. Weili Zhang (c)
21-1
2. Rose Namajunas
9-4
3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
16-4
4. Jessica Andrade
20-8
5. Claudia Gadelha
18-4
6. Tatiana Suarez
8-0
7. Nina Ansaroff
10-6
8. Carla Esparza
16-6
9. Amanda Ribas
10-1
10. Marina Rodriguez
12-1-2
Women's flyweight
Fighter
Record
1. Valentina Shevchenko (c)
19-3
2. Katlyn Chookagian
12-3
3. Cynthia Calvillo
9-1-1
4. Jennifer Maia
18-6-1
5. Ariane Lipski
13-5
Women's bantamweight
Fighter
Record
1. Amanda Nunes (c)
19-4
2. Aspen Ladd
9-1
3. Germaine de Randamie
9-4
4. Irene Aldana
11-5
5. Holly Holm
12-5
6. Julianna Pena
9-3
7. Ketlen Vieira
10-1
8. Yana Kunitskaya
12-5
9. Raquel Pennington
11-8
10. Sara McMann
11-5