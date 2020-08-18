Over the past two weeks, the UFC heavyweight division has received a bit of a shakeup. But no single moment has altered the division like Daniel Cormier's retirement after losing his rubber match with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 252.

The competitive third fight between Cormier and Miocic resulted in Miocic cementing his spot atop the division with a unanimous decision victory. After the fight, Cormier announced he would not compete again as he only wanted to fight for championships and did not see another title fight in his future. As such, Cormier has been removed from the CBS Sports UFC Divisional Rankings.

On the same card, Jairzinho Rozenstruik scored a big knockout win over former UFC heavyweight champ Junior Dos Santos. With the win, Rozenstruik moved from No. 10 to No. 5, while Dos Santos dropped from No. 5 to No. 8.

Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Munhoz card features just one fight involving CBS Sports ranked fighters:

Bantamweight: No. 5 Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar

Rankings are compiled following the submission of ballots by Brent Brookhouse, Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Brandon Wise. Without further ado, here's where things stand ahead of Saturday's card.

Flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Deivieson Figueiredo 18-1 2. Brandon Moreno 17-5 3. Askar Askarov 12-0-1 4. Matt Schnell 14-4 5. Joseph Benavidez 28-7 6. Alexandre Pantoja 21-5 7. Kai Kara-France 21-8 8. Alex Perez 24-5 T9. Jussier Formiga 23-8 T9. Raulian Paiva 19-3

Bantamweight

Fighter Record 1. Petr Yan (c) 15-1 2. Aljamain Sterling 19-3 3. Marlon Moraes 23-6-1 4. Cody Garbrandt 12-3 5. Pedro Munhoz 18-4 6. Cory Sandhagen 12-2 7. Jimmie Rivera 23-4 8. Raphael Assuncao 27-8 9. Marlon Vera 16-6-1 10. Merab Dvalishvili 12-4

Featherweight

Fighter Record 1. Alexander Volkanovski (c) 22-1 2. Max Holloway 21-6 T3. Korean Zombie 16-5 T3. Zabit Magomedsharipov 18-1 5. Yair Rodriguez 12-2 6. Josh Emmett 16-2 7. Calvin Kattar 22-4 8. Dan Ige 14-3 9. Shane Burgos 13-2 10. Jeremy Stephens 28-18

Lightweight

Fighter Record 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) 28-0 2. Justin Gaethje 22-2 T3. Tony Ferguson 25-4 T3. Dustin Poirier 26-6 5. Dan Hooker 20-9 6. Conor McGregor 21-4 7. Charles Oliveira 29-8 8. Paul Felder 17-5 9. Al Iaquinta 14-6-1 10. Islam Makhachev 18-1

Welterweight

Fighter Record 1. Kamaru Usman (c) 17-1 2. Gilbert Burns 19-3 3. Leon Edwards 18-3 4. Colby Covington 15-2 5. Jorge Masvidal 35-14 6. Stephen Thompson 15-4-1 7. Tyron Woodley 19-5-1 8. Geoff Neal 13-2 9. Santiago Ponzinibbio 27-3 10. Michael Chiesa 17-4

Middleweight

Fighter Record 1. Israel Adesanya (c) 19-0 2. Paulo Costa 13-0 3. Robert Whittaker 20-5 4. Jared Cannonier 13-4 5. Yoel Romero 13-5 6. Derek Brunson 21-7 7. Jack Hermansson 21-5 8. Darren Till 18-2-1 9. Edmen Shahbazyan 11-1 10. Uriah Hall 15-9

Light heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Jon Jones (c) 26-1 2. Jan Blachowicz 26-8 3. Dominick Reyes 12-1 4. Thiago Santos 21-7 5. Glover Teixeira 31-7 6. Anthony Smith 32-15 7. Aleksandr Rakic 12-2 8. Nikita Krylov 26-7 9. Jiri Prochazka 27-3-1 10. Johnny Walker 17-5

Heavyweight

Fighter Record 1. Stipe Miocic (c) 20-3 2. Francis Ngannou 15-3 3. Curtis Blaydes 14-2 4. Derrick Lewis 24-7 5. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 11-1 6. Alistair Overeem 46-18 7. Alexander Volkov 31-8 8. Junior Dos Santos 21-8 9. Walt Harris 13-8 10. Aleksei Oleinik 59-14-1

Women's strawweight

Fighter Record 1. Weili Zhang (c) 21-1 2. Rose Namajunas 9-4 3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 16-4 4. Jessica Andrade 20-8 5. Claudia Gadelha 18-4 6. Tatiana Suarez 8-0 7. Nina Ansaroff 10-6 8. Carla Esparza 16-6 9. Amanda Ribas 10-1 10. Marina Rodriguez 12-1-2

Women's flyweight

Fighter Record 1. Valentina Shevchenko (c) 19-3 2. Katlyn Chookagian 12-3 3. Cynthia Calvillo 9-1-1 4. Jennifer Maia 18-6-1 5. Ariane Lipski 13-5

Women's bantamweight