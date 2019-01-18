UFC Fight Night 143 weigh-in results: Henry Cejudo, TJ Dillashaw on weight for superfight

The ESPN era for UFC kicks off on Saturday night in Brooklyn inside the Barclays Center with UFC Fight Night 143 set to go down, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET on the ESPN+ streaming service. The card, featuring a monumental champion vs. champion showdown in the main event that may decide the fate of an entire division, is stacked and the good news is that every marquee fight is official for the first big UFC event of 2019.

Henry Cejudo will put his flyweight championship on the line for the first time since he stunningly ended the historic reign of Demetrious Johnson against reigning bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. With Dillashaw moving down 10 pounds as he aims to claim another title, the fear was that the 135-pound king may be the one to miss the mark on weight. That was not an issue, however, as Dillashaw had room to spare by coming in at 124.6 pounds while the 125-pound champ Cejudo held up is end by clocking in at 124.4.

The latest champion vs. champion headliner is officially on for Brooklyn, as are the rest of the main card bouts scheduled for Saturday with all fighters making weight. Below you can have a look at the official weigh-in results for the main card bouts set to take place this weekend.

UFC Fight Night 143 weigh-in results