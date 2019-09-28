UFC Fight Night 160 start time -- Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier: Predictions, fight card, odds, live stream
Hermansson and Cannonier meet in a middleweight clash from Copenhagen
UFC's unrelenting schedule rolls on this weekend as the promotion makes its first ever stop in Copenhagen, Denmark for UFC Fight Night 160. In the main event, a pair of top middleweights take center cage when Jack Hermansson meets Jared Cannonier in a bout that could produce the next challenger to the 185-pound crown.
Hermansson (20-4) enters the bout on a four-fight winning streak, including a decision win over Jacare Souza that has catapulted him to the No. 5 spot in the UFC middleweight rankings. No. 9-ranked Cannonier (12-4) is looking to build off a leg kick TKO victory over UFC legend Anderson Silva in their May clash. With both men having scored big wins over highly-regarded opponents, they're looking to inch closer to a title shot with a win in Denmark.
In the lightweight co-main event, Danish Olympic silver medalist Mark Madsen (8-0) will make his UFC debut against Danilo Belluardo (12-4). Madsen won silver in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro. Belluardo lost in his promotional debut in June, suffering a TKO defeat at the hands of Joel Alvarez.
Here's the fight card for UFC Fight Night 160 with the latest odds from William Hill.
UFC Fight Night 160 card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Jack Hermansson -250
Jared Cannonier +190
Middleweight
Mark Madsen -588
Danilo Belluardo +400
Lightweight
Gilbert Burns -125
Gunnar Nelson +100
Welterweight
|Khalil Rountree Jr. -137
|Ion Cuțelaba +110
|Light heavyweight
|Michał Oleksiejczuk -250
|Ovince Saint Preux +190
|Light heavyweight
|Alex Oliveira -149
|Nicolas Dalby +120
|Welterweight
UFC Fight Night 160 viewing information
Date: Sept. 28, 2019 | Start time: 2 pm ET
Location: Royal Arena -- Copenhagen, Denmark
Stream: ESPN+
Prediction
Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier: It's worth remembering Cannonier entered the Octagon as a heavyweight before working his way to light heavyweight and now middleweight. At 185, he has scored two stoppage wins, one against a tough veteran in David Branch and one in the legendary Silva. Hermansson is talented and is a considerable favorite for a reason, but he's been stopped before and Cannonier has serious, serious power. I'm taking him in the upset. Pick: Cannonier via TKO2
