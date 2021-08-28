Despite the wear and tear of 11 years and 25 fights in the UFC, Edson Barboza says he has never felt better than he does now. The revered striking specialist believes he has a title-shot run left in him, and he'll take a step towards that goal on Saturday when he faces rising prospect Giga Chikadze in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze. The clash of featherweight contenders anchors the main UFC fight card from the Apex facility in Las Vegas (10 p.m. ET). The ninth-ranked Barboza is one of the most decorated UFC fighters never to have won a title, but he is looking to change that with a late-career surge.

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze preview

Parker knows the main event will serve as a showcase for two of the featherweight division's most lethal strikers, with the winner making a case for a top-five ranking and joining the conversation for a title shot.

Barboza (22-9) is an 11-year UFC veteran who has long been regarded as one of the most skilled strikers in MMA. The rugged Brazilian has been involved in numerous memorable battles against the sport's biggest names, earning nine performance bonuses.

However, the 35-year-old has never competed for or won a UFC title, in large part because of consistent stumbles against world-class competition. He is currently on a two-fight winning streak but had lost his previous three, including two by split decision. The lone decisive defeat came in a first-round knockout at the hands of former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

Now, Barboza finds himself in the familiar role as a potential steppingstone for Chikadze (13-2), who has been calling for a step up in competition following each of his past two victories. The 32-year-old Georgian fighter has two split-decision wins among his six UFC victories, but is coming off a first-round stoppage of fading veteran Cub Swanson in May. You can only see who to back here.

We'll reveal one of Parker's UFC Fight Night picks here: He is going with Dustin Jacoby (-185) to get his hand raised against Darren Stewart (+160) in a matchup of light heavyweight prospects.

Stewart (12-7-2) came to the UFC as an undefeated prospect on the strength of a run through the Cage Warriors promotion, but his five years in the UFC have been inconsistent at best. The 30-year-old British fighter has wins over prospects Deron Winn and Bevon Lewis to his credit, but enters Saturday on a five-fight winless streak. He has four losses and one no-contest in that span.

Jacoby (14-5-1) enters the Octagon with momentum on his side. The 33-year-old Colorado native is on a five-fight unbeaten streak, which includes a 2-0-1 mark in the UFC. The "Dana White's Contender Series" alum knocked out Maxim Grishin in February before battling fellow prospect Ian Cutelaba to a split draw in May.

"Look for Jacoby to keep the fight on the feet against Stewart. He will be the better striker and have the speed advantage. As long as he can avoid the takedowns of Stewart and pressure him with his high-output striking, he should get the win," Parker told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Edson Barboza (-110) vs. Giga Chikadze (-110)

Bryan Battle (-165) vs. Gilbert Urbina (+145)

Ricky Turcios (-160) vs. Brady Hiestand (+140)

Kevin Lee (-145) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+125)

Andre Petroski (-420) vs. Micheal Gilmore (+340)

Makhmud Muradov (-450) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+370)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (+190) vs Alessio Di Chirico (-220)

Wellington Turman (-145) vs. Sam Alvey (+120)

Dustin Jacoby (-185) vs. Darren Stewart (+160)

JJ Aldrich (-360) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+300)

Jamall Emmers (-145) vs. Pat Sabatini ((+125)

Mana Martinez (-325) vs. Guido Cannetti (+265)