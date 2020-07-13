After the UFC kicked off the Fight Island festivities in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday with UFC 251, they bring the Octagon back to Flash Forum for a rare weeknight card. On Wednesday, Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige face off in the main event of the first UFC Fight Night card on the island in a featherweight showdown that could move the winner closer to a title shot in a wide open division.

In May, Kattar rebounded from a Fight of the Night loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov with a knockout of Jeremy Stephens. The victory improved Kattar to 5-2 in the UFC Octagon. Ige is on a six-fight winning streak after losing his Octagon debut. His last two victories have come by split decision as he has moved up in level of competition.

In the night's co-main event, Tim Elliott shows down with Ryan Benoit in a flyweight bout. Both men are desperate for success to claw back to relevance at 125 pounds. Elliott is on a three-fight losing skid since returning to flyweight, while Benoit is on a run of 10 fights alternating wins and losses.

Check out the full card and viewing information below, along with odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige fight card, odds

Calvin Kattar -310 vs. Dan Ige +250, featherweights

Tim Elliott -125 vs. Ryan Benoit +105, flyweights

Jimmie Rivera -135 vs. Cody Stamann +115, featherweights



Molly McCann -115 vs. Taila Santos -105, women's flyweights



Abdul Razak Alhassan -330 vs. Mounir Lazzez +260, welterweights



Khamzat Chimaev -330 vs. John Phillips +260, middleweights



Jared Gordon -150 vs. Chris Fishgold + 125, featherweights



Ricardo Ramos -165 vs. Lerone Murphy +140, featherweights



Modestas Bukauskas -230 vs. Andreas Michailidis +190, light heavyweights



Diana Belbita -170 vs. Liana Jojua +145, women's flyweights



Jack Shore -625 vs. Aaron Phillips +450, bantamweights

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige info