Cyril Gane has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter for less than three years, but he is fast to warn skeptics there's a reason why he is already the third-ranked heavyweight in the UFC. The celebrated contender has a chance to showcase his skills on Saturday against fifth-ranked veteran Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov. Their important battle tops the main UFC fight card from the Apex facility in Las Vegas and is slated for a 4 p.m. ET start. Gane is hailed as one of the most explosive athletes ever seen in the heavyweight division, but Volkov is a former champion in two promotions who has faced much more high-level opposition.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov preview

Parker knows Saturday's main event is a touchstone moment in the career of both fighters, because the winner could be fighting for the title in his next appearance. Current champion Francis Ngannou is expected to face second-ranked Derrick Lewis in a rematch for his first title defense. Former champ Stipe Miocic could be considered to face the winner of that bout, but Saturday's main-event winner should also be in the conversation.

Gane (8-0) and Volkov (33-8) are both considered among the best athletes and strikers in the heavyweight division, leading most MMA observers to anticipate an action-packed fight. Both appear to be continually improving and, in their early 30s, are considered in their physical prime by MMA heavyweight standards.

Volkov, 32, is just one year older than Gane but has considerably more high-level MMA experience. The Russian slugger is both a former Bellator and M-1 Global heavyweight champion who has had some memorable battles against world-class opponents. His resume includes wins over former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum and former title-challenger Alistair Overeem, whom he stopped in the second round of their February matchup.

The 31-year-old Gane is a former Muay Thai champion who usually weighs in around the division limit of 265 pounds, but has the speed and agility of a much smaller fighter. The French fighter emerged as a legitimate title-contender when he knocked out former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos in December of last year. You can only see Parker's Gane vs. Volkov picks here.

Top UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov predictions

We'll share one of Parker's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is going with Raoni Barcelos (-215) to get the best of Timur Valiev (+185) in a showdown of bantamweight prospects.

Valiev (17-2-1) has one win and a no-contest in two UFC appearances. He went 5-1 in six appearances for the World Series of Fighting and also notched three victories in the Professional Fighters League before the UFC came calling. The Russian fighter took a decision over fellow prospect Martin Day in February.

Barcelos (16-1) is a Brazilian grappling specialist who is on the rise as a promising contender behind wins in his first three UFC appearances. The 34-year-old has seen 10 of his professional wins come inside the distance but is coming off a decision victory against Khalid Taha in November.

"Look for Barcelos to defend the takedowns of Valiev and keep the fight standing. Barcelos will bring a blistering pace throughout and use his speed and strikes to get the win," Parker told SportsLine.

