American Max Holloway will try to win his second featherweight match of the year when he takes on South Korean Chan Sung Jung, better known as The Korean Zombie, in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie on Saturday. The main UFC fight card begins at 8 a.m. ET from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. Holloway is stepping into the Octagon for the first time since winning a unanimous decision over Arnold Allen in April. He is No. 1 in the UFC featherweight rankings. Sung Jung has compiled a 17-7 record as a pro, but has lost two of his last three fights.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie preview

Holloway, 31, has been on a roll, winning three of his last four bouts. In the win over Allen in April, he raised his career record to 24-7, with 12 victories coming by decision, two by submission and 10 by knockout. His only losses since July 2019 came in three UFC Featherweight Championship matches to Alexander Volkanovski. The first two losses were split decisions, but the last one in July 2022 was by unanimous decision.

Holloway, who won the UFC Featherweight Championship in 2017 and successfully defended it three times before losing it to Volkanovski, is No. 13 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. He turned professional in 2010, winning his first four matches. After losing his featherweight debut in 2012, he went on to win his next three bouts. After a pair of setbacks, including to Conor McGregor, he went on to win 13 in a row over a four-year period.

The Korean Zombie has been a professional MMA fighter since 2007. He is currently No. 8 in UFC's featherweight rankings. He started his career in dominant fashion, winning his first nine bouts. In 2011, he began to make a name for himself when he earned Submission of the Night at UFC Fight Night: Nogueira vs. Davis in 2011, and then Knockout of the Night in a seven-second win over Mark Hominick in December 2011.

Sung Jung is 0-2 when competing for the UFC Featherweight Championship. He lost by TKO in two minutes of the fourth round to Jose Aldo in August 2013. He then was stopped by Volkanovski 45 seconds into the fourth round in April 2022 at UFC 273, his last bout. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

Top UFC Fight Night predictions

He is backing Parker Porter (+125) to defeat Junior Tafa (-150) in a battle of heavyweights on the main card.

Porter, 38, is 14-8 as a professional, registering six wins by knockout. In his last bout in May, he defeated Braxton Smith at 2:10 of the first round by TKO at UFC 288. He has won four of his last six matches, including three by submission. He began his professional career in 2007 and won the vacant Reality Fighting Heavyweight Championship in February 2011 with a first-round knockout of Mike Dexter.

Tafa, 26, is a relative newcomer to the sport. He began his professional career in July 2022, winning his first four matches. In January 2023, he signed with UFC and lost his first bout to Muhammad Usman by unanimous decision in April at UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes. Of his five matches, he has won four by knockout.

Porter will be looking for revenge in this fight after being knocked out by Junior Tafa's brother Justin, in a recent fight. Porter moves well for a heavyweight, using his lateral foot work and speed advantage to get in and out of range and land combinations.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Max Holloway (-750) vs. Chan Sung Jung (+400)

Anthony Smith (+100) vs. Ryan Spann (-120)

Yusaku Kinoshita (-150) vs. Billy Goff (+125)

Song Kenan (+220) vs. Rolando Bedoya (-270)

Chidi Njokuani (+100) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (-125)

Toshimoi Kazama (+135) vs. Garrett Armfield (-160)

Waldo Acosta-Cortes (-270) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (+220)

Junior Tafa (-150) vs. Parker Porter (+125)

Erin Blanchfield (-140) vs. Taila Santos (+120)

Rinya Nakamura (-700) vs. Fernie Garcia (+450)

Alex Caceres (+195) vs. Giga Chikadze (-230)