Chan Sung Jung says he's keenly aware of his tenuous position at No. 4 among UFC featherweights. The one-time title-challenger hopes to preserve his pursuit of a second shot at the belt by beating No. 8-ranked Dan Ige on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige. The clash of ranked contenders closes the curtain on the MMA showcase from Las Vegas, where the main UFC fight card is set for 7 p.m. ET. Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, told the media this week that a loss would likely drop him to near the bottom of the top 10 and make him a longshot for title contention. Ige is looking for a signature win that could help propel him towards his first title fight.

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige preview

Parker knows the main event will play a pivotal role in the future of a division that will soon see movement at the top. Reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski is set to take on second-ranked Brian Ortega in September at UFC 266 after they spend the summer opposing each other as coaches on the UFC reality program "The Ultimate Fighter."

Former champion Max Holloway, who is now ranked No. 1 despite a pair of close decision losses to Volkanovski, is set to face third-ranked Yair Rodriguez next month. The winner of Saturday's bout will likely face the winner of Holloway vs. Rodriguez in a title elimination fight.

Jung (16-6) earned his nickname "The Korean Zombie" in large part because of his reputation for withstanding severe punishment in order to deliver some of his own. His skill set also improved drastically along the way and he was climbing the UFC rankings before suffering a lopsided, five-round decision loss to Ortega in October.

That loss took away some of his momentum because Ortega dominated in almost every aspect of the fight, leaving some observers to wonder whether Jung was still a notch below world-class status.

He can quiet those critics by defeating Ige (15-3), who still has skeptics of his own despite winning seven of his past eight fights. By comparison, he has faced lesser competition than Jung, while his lone defeat came against the only top-five opponent he has fought in that span. Fifth-ranked Calvin Kattar outclassed him for a unanimous-decision victory in their five-round main event last July. You can only see who to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Jung vs. Ige predictions

We'll reveal one of Parker's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Seung Woo Choi (-140) to get past Julian Erosa (+120) in a meeting of featherweight prospects.

Choi (9-3) joined the UFC behind impressive runs in various promotions, including a 5-1 mark in the Top FC organization. But he rarely fought outside his native South Korea and his first two UFC appearances resulted in losses, both at venues outside of his homeland. The 28-year-old brawler has responded with two consecutive victories, including a decision over fellow prospect Youssef Zalal in February.

Erosa (25-8) earned a UFC contract with a victory on "Dane White's Contender Series," but it appeared as though his stay with the promotion might be short-lived after he lost his first three fights. Instead, the 31-year-old Washington native has won three straight and is coming off a first-round knockout of prospect Nate Landwehr in February.

"I believe Choi is the better and more technical striker. If he can avoid being put on his back, Choi should be able to pick apart Erosa," Parker told SportsLine.

