Two of the most prolific strikers in women's mixed martial arts square off Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade as former champion Jessica Andrade takes on No. 10-ranked contender Amanda Lemos. The important strawweight showdown tops the main UFC fight card (9 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Andrade has 16 stoppages among her 22 career victories, while her five UFC knockouts are second all-time behind Amanda Nunes' seven.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade preview

The main event is expected to be an action-packed fight because both combatants are known for coming forward and have extremely high finish rates.

Andrade (22-9) is tied for the second-most stoppage wins (four) in the strawweight division behind current champion Rose Namajunas (five), while her three knockouts remain the division's high mark.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is likely best known for a pair of memorable fights against Namajunas. At UFC 237 in May 2019, she won the title while fending off a submission attempt by Namajunas with a vicious body slam that left Namajunas unconscious on the canvas. The highlight-reel knockout remains one of the most violent finishes in the history of women's mixed martial arts.

Andrade lost the belt in her first title defense against Zhang Weili before dropping a controversial split decision to Namajunas in a title-eliminator at UFC 251 in July 2020. Following the title-fight loss to Shevchenko at flyweight, she knocked out heralded prospect Cynthia Calvillo.

Lemos (11-1-1) was stopped in her UFC debut by veteran Leslie Smith but has since reeled off five consecutive victories, with three coming inside the distance. The 34-year-old Brazilian has seen seven of her 11 professional MMA wins come by stoppage.

Lemos cracked the top-10 rankings following a razor-thin split decision against perennial contender Angela Hill in December. A victory over a proven former champion in Andrade would cement her status as a legitimate title contender. You can only see who to back here.

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night picks here: He is siding with Marc-Andre Barriault (-155) to get past Jordan Wright (+135) in a battle of middleweight prospects.

Barriault (13-5-1) is a power puncher who joined the UFC following an 11-1 start to his MMA career that featured eight knockouts. But the Canadian brawler stumbled to tight decision losses in his first three UFC outings before rebounding with wins in two of his past three. However, his last fight ended in a stoppage loss at the hands of fellow prospect Chidi Njokuani in February.

Wright (12-2-1) is similarly an explosive striker who has seen his first four UFC fights end in knockouts, split evenly between delivery and receipt. He was stopped in the first round by Bruno Silva in their December matchup.

"This should primarily be a striking affair that is exciting to watch. Wright is extremely dangerous in the first round, but I believe Barriault takes over after that point," Gombas told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade odds

Jessica Andrade (-170) vs. Amanda Lemos (+150)

Claudio Puelles (-115) vs. Clay Guida (-105)

Charles Jourdain (-135) vs. Lando Vannata (+115)

Maycee Barber (-190) vs. Montana De la Rosa (+170)

Manel Kape (-170) vs. Mudaerji Su (+150)

Louis Cosce (-150) vs. Preston Parsons (+130)

Sergey Khandozhko (-120) vs. Dwight Grant (+100)

Tyson Pedro (-500) vs. Ike Villanueva (+400)

Aori Qileng (-220) vs. Cameron Else (+190)

Marcin Prachino (-125) vs. Philipe Lins (+105)

Dean Barry (-1,100) vs. Mike Jackson (+700)

Marc-Andre Barriault (-155) vs. Jordan Wright (+135)