Ranked heavyweight contenders take the spotlight Saturday at UFC Fight: Lewis vs. Spivac when former title challenger Derrick Lewis takes on rising prospect Serghei Spivac in the main event. The main UFC fight card is set for 4 p.m. ET from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 7-ranked Lewis is a two-time title challenger who has never won the belt but still holds numerous heavyweight records, including most knockouts in the division's history with 13. But he is hoping to avoid a three-fight losing streak for the first time in his career by defeating the No. 12-ranked Spivac, who is making his headlining debut. Spivac has won five of his past six but is taking a major step forward in competition for his first main event.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac preview

For the better part of the past decade, Lewis (26-10-1) has been one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster. His devastating one-punch power makes his fights must-see affairs, and his irreverent humor in interviews keeps observers watching him long after his fights have ended.

But lost in the reverence for his sense of humor and gregarious nature is the notion that Lewis is likely the most successful heavyweight in UFC history to never wear the belt. He lost in a title fight against former champion Daniel Cormier in November 2018 and came up short against Ciryl Gane for the interim title in August of last year.

Even so, his resume includes a knockout win over No. 3-ranked Curtis Blaydes and a decision victory over current champion Francis Ngannou. The 37-year-old has lost his last two outings by knockouts to rising prospects, and a third would likely relegate him to gatekeeper status.

Spivac (15-3) is among a crop of young heavyweights who are starting to take over the upper tier of the division. The 27-year-old Moldovan fighter joined the UFC with a 9-0 record but lost his debut to journeyman Walt Harris.

He has won six of his eight appearances since, but lost against the best opponent he faced in that span. Sixth-ranked Tom Aspinall stopped Spivac in September of last year. Spivac rebounded with wins over Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai this year and will likely crack the top-10 rankings with a third straight win Saturday. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is backing Miles Johns (-165) to get past Vince Morales (+145) in a bantamweight matchup on the preliminary card.

Johns (12-2) is a considered a versatile prospect who has scored knockouts and earned performance bonuses in each of his past two wins. But the 28-year-old Kansas native is looking to bounce back from a submission loss to John Castaneda in February.

Morales (11-6) is a four-year UFC veteran who is known for his power punching and pace. The 32-year-old Idaho native has won two of his past three but dropped a decision to fellow prospect Jonathan Martinez in May.

"I give Johns the power and wrestling edge. Morales has no answer for leg kicks, so I expect Johns to target that weakness and slow Morales down as the fight moves along," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to back right here.

Serghei Spivac (-190) vs. Derrick Lewis (+170)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (-175) vs. Ion Cutelaba (+155)

Waldo Acosta (-215) vs. Chase Sherman (+185)

Muslim Salikhov (-115) vs. Andre Fialho (-105)

Jack Della Maddalena (-550) vs. Danny Roberts (+425)

Charles Johnson (-160) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (+140)

Maryna Moroz (-180) vs. Jennifer Maia (+160)

Miles Johns (-165) vs. Vince Morales (+145)

Ricky Turcios (-160) vs. Kevin Natividad (+140)

Maria Oliveira (-125) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+105)

Brady Hiestand (-160) vs. Fernie Garcia (+140)

Natalia Silva (-170) vs. Tereza Bleda (+150)